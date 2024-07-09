Wait, WUT? Dems ADMIT Biden Won't ACTUALLY Be In Charge SO You Should Vote for Him annnd We Got Nothin'

Don't worry, Democrats, you're not just voting for Joe Biden, you're electing the whole team.

Except that's not really true and that's not how this really works.

Seems pathetic that Democrats are now pushing the idea that it's ok to vote for Biden because he won't really be in charge of anything anyway ... the only thing that might be more pathetic is if this catches on and WORKS with voters.

Oh FFS.

Does he really think this makes it better? Kamala? Garland? Clyburn? HA HA HA HA

Holy cow, this is desperate.

A team of degenerates and far-left lunatics.



Makes the choice much easier. — David Wohl (@DavidWohl) July 9, 2024

Yet, another reason to vote for Trump. As if you needed one. — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) July 9, 2024

Seriously.

Nope.



We are electing a LEADER who puts together a team and then LEADS them.



Not a semi-conscious jello dribbler who has a team that takes turns wheeling him from dinner to the 5:30 piano sing-a-long. — Political Sock (@politicalsock) July 9, 2024

Naw America doesn’t vote for or want the deep state. — MaryAnnNotGinger 💋 (@MAnotGinger) July 9, 2024

People who talked about shadow governments in the past were always sort of seen as conspiracy theorists. Now, we've got Democrats admitting the president won't really be in charge as a way to convince others to vote for their candidate.

That's nuts.

Which one of the “team” carries the nuclear football? — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) July 9, 2024

Strider's post reeks of desperation. 'Sure, Biden sucks, but don't worry ... there are less sucky people around him who will make the actual decisions, including his harpy of a wife and his drug-addicted degenerate son. YAY TEAM!'

Holy cow.

In communism, you’re electing a mob. — Nick Searcy, INSURRECTIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) July 9, 2024

This is hilarious. Thank you. — Natalie Jean Beisner (@NJBeisner) July 9, 2024

Fair point.

After all, we did laugh.

