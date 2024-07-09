Defenders of Democracy Push Bill to Undermine Co-Equal Branch of Government, Strip Trump...
Wait, WUT? Dems ADMIT Biden Won't ACTUALLY Be In Charge SO You Should Vote for Him annnd We Got Nothin'

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:45 PM on July 09, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Don't worry, Democrats, you're not just voting for Joe Biden, you're electing the whole team.

Except that's not really true and that's not how this really works.

Seems pathetic that Democrats are now pushing the idea that it's ok to vote for Biden because he won't really be in charge of anything anyway ... the only thing that might be more pathetic is if this catches on and WORKS with voters.

Oh FFS.

Does he really think this makes it better? Kamala? Garland? Clyburn? HA HA HA HA

Holy cow, this is desperate.

Seriously.

People who talked about shadow governments in the past were always sort of seen as conspiracy theorists. Now, we've got Democrats admitting the president won't really be in charge as a way to convince others to vote for their candidate.

That's nuts.

Strider's post reeks of desperation. 'Sure, Biden sucks, but don't worry ... there are less sucky people around him who will make the actual decisions, including his harpy of a wife and his drug-addicted degenerate son. YAY TEAM!'

Holy cow.

Fair point.

After all, we did laugh.

======================================================================

Related:

TOOL Tristan Snell Whining About Trump NOT Distracting People from Biden's Implosion is *CHEF'S KISS*

He Had It COMIN'! POLITICO Tries Changing GROSS Headline About Sen. Inhofe's Death BUUUT We Got It

OH NOEZ! AOC Officially Throws Her Support Behind 'Genocide Joe' and We Can't Stop Laughing (WATCH)

'Felt Like a FUNERAL': Glimpse Into House Democratic Caucus Mtg Shows Just How BAD Things Are for Biden

Lefties Accidentally Talked to Me Like a Normal Person About Biden UNTIL They Figured Out I'm Republican

=======================================================================

