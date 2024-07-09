OH NOEZ! AOC Officially Throws Her Support Behind 'Genocide Joe' and We Can't...
Welfare Check, STAT: Watch Joy Reid Have an ABSOLUTELY DELUSIONAL MELTDOWN Over Democratic...
Lefties Accidentally Talked to Me Like a Normal Person About Biden UNTIL They...
THIS! Mary Katharine Ham DROPS Whoopi Goldberg and Her Bizarre Poop Endorsement of...
DESPERATE MUCH? You Know It's BAD for Biden When Politico Pushes a Poll...
'I'm Just Reading the Journalism': Conservative Contributor Leaves CNN Panel Stunned (Agai...
We DIDN'T Have Brian Stelter Pushing Back Against Lefties Censoring HIM on Our...
Are You HIGH?! YouTuber Defends KJP, Claims Press NEVER Attacked ANY of Trump's...
#RunJoeRunAMovie: Biden's Resolve to Stay in the 2024 Race Ignites a Hilarious New...
She Is the WORST: Elder Abuser 'Doctor' Jill Brags About the Bidens Being...
SCHADENFREUDE: The Union of People Who Work for the NEA Teachers Union Are...
Patriot Front Jumps Out of Their U-Haul Trailer in Nashville
Former Speaker Kevin McCarthy Says Jill Biden Attended White House Meetings
Karen Attiah Has Been Thinking About 'Whiteness and Embarrassment'

'Felt Like a FUNERAL': Glimpse Into House Democratic Caucus Mtg Shows Just How BAD Things Are for Biden

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:45 AM on July 09, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Things just get worse and worser (is that a word?) for Biden and better and better for Trump. This morning, the House Democratic Caucus met to discuss Joe Biden's political standing and we're not experts or anything but it didn't appear to go very well.

Advertisement

Take a look.

His post continues:

There is definitely no consensus on Biden. Lots of talk about how difficult the situation is for Dems. 

Rep. Jahana Hayes (D-Conn.) said that putting Harris atop the ticket would be setting her up for failure. 

Rep. Mark Takano (D-Calif.) said he saw a poll recently that had Biden losing in his district. Biden won his district with 62% of the vote last time.

Oh, to be a fly on the wall.

Well, in a way we were with Sherman's post.

They're all waiting for someone to take one for the team.

Heh.

WOW, this is bad. 

Recommended

Welfare Check, STAT: Watch Joy Reid Have an ABSOLUTELY DELUSIONAL MELTDOWN Over Democratic Party Drama
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Let's not give them any ideas, m'kay?

This is an excellent point. They're not worried about the country, or the presidency, or the danger we could be in with an incompetent president in place ... no no, they're worried about their jobs, their power, and their money.

Not a great look but totally expected.

Right? And yet if you talk to them, many of them will tell you they didn't know it was this bad. Thanks media and Hollywood for the parts you played in deceiving millions of Americans about Joe Biden. Way to go.

Advertisement

Just when we think it can't get worse for them, it does.

Karma, is that you?

======================================================================

Related:

Lefties Accidentally Talked to Me Like a Normal Person About Biden UNTIL They Figured Out I'm Republican

THIS! Mary Katharine Ham DROPS Whoopi Goldberg and Her Bizarre Poop Endorsement of Biden As Only She Can

We DIDN'T Have Brian Stelter Pushing Back Against Lefties Censoring HIM on Our Bingo Card BUT Here We Are

Are You HIGH?! YouTuber Defends KJP, Claims Press NEVER Attacked ANY of Trump's Press Secretaries and LOL

Ugh, Just PAINFUL: Brooklyn Dad's Attempt at Making Dark Brandon COOL Again Fails SPECTACULARLY (Pic)

=======================================================================

Tags: BIDEN DEMOCRATS 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Welfare Check, STAT: Watch Joy Reid Have an ABSOLUTELY DELUSIONAL MELTDOWN Over Democratic Party Drama
Amy Curtis
THIS! Mary Katharine Ham DROPS Whoopi Goldberg and Her Bizarre Poop Endorsement of Biden As Only She Can
Sam J.
DESPERATE MUCH? You Know It's BAD for Biden When Politico Pushes a Poll Like THIS (Kamala, REALLY?)
Amy Curtis
Are You HIGH?! YouTuber Defends KJP, Claims Press NEVER Attacked ANY of Trump's Press Secretaries and LOL
Sam J.
#RunJoeRunAMovie: Biden's Resolve to Stay in the 2024 Race Ignites a Hilarious New Hashtag Game
Grateful Calvin
We DIDN'T Have Brian Stelter Pushing Back Against Lefties Censoring HIM on Our Bingo Card BUT Here We Are
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Welfare Check, STAT: Watch Joy Reid Have an ABSOLUTELY DELUSIONAL MELTDOWN Over Democratic Party Drama Amy Curtis
Advertisement