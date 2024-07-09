'Felt Like a FUNERAL': Glimpse Into House Democratic Caucus Mtg Shows Just How BAD Things Are for Biden

Things just get worse and worser (is that a word?) for Biden and better and better for Trump. This morning, the House Democratic Caucus met to discuss Joe Biden's political standing and we're not experts or anything but it didn't appear to go very well.

Take a look.

INSIDE THE ROOM -- The House Democratic Caucus meeting about President Joe Biden's political standing is starting to empty out.



One House Democrat supportive of Biden told me it "felt like a funeral."



There is definitely no consensus on Biden. Lots of talk about how difficult… — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) July 9, 2024

His post continues:

There is definitely no consensus on Biden. Lots of talk about how difficult the situation is for Dems. Rep. Jahana Hayes (D-Conn.) said that putting Harris atop the ticket would be setting her up for failure. Rep. Mark Takano (D-Calif.) said he saw a poll recently that had Biden losing in his district. Biden won his district with 62% of the vote last time.

Oh, to be a fly on the wall.

Well, in a way we were with Sherman's post.

The current impasse (Joe out) persists because anyone with an IQ above 80 understands that whoever brings Biden down will eventually be abandoned by the Democrats.



They are all waiting for someone else to do the dirty work



And there will be enough “someone elses.” — Andrew Fisher (@acpandy) July 9, 2024

They're all waiting for someone to take one for the team.

Heh.

WOW, this is bad.

If the House Democrat Caucus meeting "felt like a funeral" as one attendee stated, they might have just found some new Biden voters. — Cryptid Politics (pro-DeSantis) 🇺🇸🐊 (@CryptidPolitics) July 9, 2024

Let's not give them any ideas, m'kay?

Funny how they are worried about their jobs now that it's public but we all saw it when Joe wouldn't leave the basement in 2020. They knew it all along. — Gwen𝕏 (@WBVT_98FM) July 9, 2024

This is an excellent point. They're not worried about the country, or the presidency, or the danger we could be in with an incompetent president in place ... no no, they're worried about their jobs, their power, and their money.

Not a great look but totally expected.

Oh what a shame. If only there was someway the Democratic Party could have known about Biden's mental issues before the debate. There just wasn't hours and hours and hours of footage showing us example after example. — SrirachaPool (@SrirachaPool) July 9, 2024

Right? And yet if you talk to them, many of them will tell you they didn't know it was this bad. Thanks media and Hollywood for the parts you played in deceiving millions of Americans about Joe Biden. Way to go.

Democrats seem to have forgotten the old adage: “If you come for the king, you best not miss.” Now they're in the awkward position of asking voters to support a nominee they just declared unfit for office five seconds ago. — Vartan Djihanian (@Vartan80) July 9, 2024

Just when we think it can't get worse for them, it does.

Karma, is that you?

