Ugh, Just PAINFUL: Brooklyn Dad's Attempt at Making Dark Brandon COOL Again Fails SPECTACULARLY (Pic)

In attempt to make Joe Biden less 'old' and awkward, it sounds like his PR team has decided to try and bring 'Dark Brandon' back. Guys, we knew it was bad but holy cow ...

Stop trying to make Dark Brandon happen again, Brooklyn Dad. It's not happening.

Hopefully he got paid for this tweet because otherwise, woof.

Dark Brandon is here to kick ass and eat ice cream, and he's all out of f**king ice cream. pic.twitter.com/P1KtxrJ65J — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) July 8, 2024

Biden couldn't find his ass, let alone kick ass.

Just stop

Or you know what, don't stop. HA!

You do realize how stupid you sound at this point I hope … — Sarah Fields (@SarahisCensored) July 8, 2024

He might but he also likely enjoys those Team Biden paychecks.

Sir, this level of Boomer Cringe belongs on Facebook, not X. — Helena Handbasket (@hobbes16) July 8, 2024

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Is this the guy that going to kick some ass? pic.twitter.com/QbJByGYeWj — Zen-Ken (@ken16020977) July 8, 2024

It can't be easy shilling for Biden ... we almost feel sorry for him. Almost.

Gotta keep those dollars rolling in, dontcha? Tell us, have you paid your back child support yet, BrooklynDeadbeatDefiant? — Umbrella Security Services (@UmbrellaSecSvcs) July 8, 2024

Ouch.

You're evolving into a meme bruh pic.twitter.com/ECcN9onLYF — Redneck Rogue Elf, 🐿 Whisperer (@TheRogue_Elf) July 8, 2024

And that's never a good thing.

Using AI to show him eating ice cream really settles the issue about his mental capacities? — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) July 8, 2024

Absolutely.

Look at him, he can even hold an ice cream cone!

