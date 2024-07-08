Ugh, Just PAINFUL: Brooklyn Dad's Attempt at Making Dark Brandon COOL Again Fails SPECTACULARLY (Pic)

Healing the Soul of the Nation: Biden Plans to Address Drop Out Drama...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:25 PM on July 08, 2024
Sarah D.

In attempt to make Joe Biden less 'old' and awkward, it sounds like his PR team has decided to try and bring 'Dark Brandon' back. Guys, we knew it was bad but holy cow ...

Advertisement

Stop trying to make Dark Brandon happen again, Brooklyn Dad. It's not happening.

Hopefully he got paid for this tweet because otherwise, woof.

Biden couldn't find his ass, let alone kick ass.

Just stop

Or you know what, don't stop. HA!

He might but he also likely enjoys those Team Biden paychecks. 

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

It can't be easy shilling for Biden ... we almost feel sorry for him. Almost.

Ouch.

