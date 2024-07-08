Sounds Pretty Dictator-y: DAMNING Thread Shows Biden's DOJ Doing Everything It Can to Keep J6ers Jailed

Democrats keep insisting Trump will become a fascist and jail his enemies if elected again while COMPLETELY ignoring the giant fascist elephant in the room ... and that's the Biden administration. Seems even after the SCOTUS Fischer decision, the DOJ is doing whatever it takes to keep J6ers jailed.

Check this out:

MORE on fallout of Fischer and DOJ's plans to try to make 1512c2 stick to keep J6ers in jail and maintain the charge despite SCOTUS stating evidence impairment element must be present.



DOJ has not made that allegation in any indictment for 3 1/2 years but the crooks at the… pic.twitter.com/Tf15a35wsX — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) July 8, 2024

Her post continues:

DOJ has not made that allegation in any indictment for 3 1/2 years but the crooks at the department are working on it now.Judge Amit Mehta (I will get to him in a moment) just continued the already delayed sentencing of Oath Keeper Donovan Crowl. Here is what Matthew Graves' office told Mehta--basically, give us a month or so to come up with some garbage excuse to sustain 1512c2 count especially in high profile cases like Proud Boys.

Give them a month to come up with a new way to keep them in jail.

Are you effing kidding us?!

When I am asked which judges should first be impeached (in an ideal world), Mehta is often in my top 4.



Why?



Among other reasons, he permitted the 1512c2 charge to go forward among the greatest number of J6 defendants.



This is from Dec 2021--he admits none of the indictments… pic.twitter.com/lqyomPIFsO — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) July 8, 2024

Her post continues:

This is from Dec 2021--he admits none of the indictments against the Oath Keepers involved evidence impairment, the new standard established by SCOTUS.Nonetheless, Mehta denied motions to dismiss based on DOJ's intentional misreading of 1512c2.

But wait, there's more.

More from Judge Mehta (Obama appointee).



What he wrote here in Dec 2021 is in direct conflict with how SCOTUS just ruled in Fischer.



So what does Mehta--and 14 of his DC district court judges who also consented to DOJ's now unlawful use of 1512c2--do now?



Apologize to… pic.twitter.com/rE59tLlTtc — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) July 8, 2024

Her post continues:

Apologize to defendants? Vacate their convictions and sentences? Give them back years that some lost languishing in prison as innocent men and women? Remove the terror enhancement he applied in 1512c2 convictions?

Sounds like a good start.

DOJ used 1512c2 to punish political activity, full stop.



Read more from Mehta and consider all the recent demonstrations in DC including when protesters "stormed" buildings, assaulted police, disrupted congressional hearings/meetings, and even confronted lawmakers.



350+… pic.twitter.com/hOfQytSzge — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) July 8, 2024

350+ J6ers--no Democrat protesters.

But you know, Trump is the authoritarian.

