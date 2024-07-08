'Look Who's Joining the Party'! NYT Decided It Was Time to Report Who...
Sounds Pretty Dictator-y: DAMNING Thread Shows Biden's DOJ Doing Everything It Can to Keep J6ers Jailed

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:25 PM on July 08, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Democrats keep insisting Trump will become a fascist and jail his enemies if elected again while COMPLETELY ignoring the giant fascist elephant in the room ... and that's the Biden administration. Seems even after the SCOTUS Fischer decision, the DOJ is doing whatever it takes to keep J6ers jailed.

Check this out:

Her post continues:

DOJ has not made that allegation in any indictment for 3 1/2 years but the crooks at the department are working on it now.Judge Amit Mehta (I will get to him in a moment) just continued the already delayed sentencing of Oath Keeper Donovan Crowl. Here is what Matthew Graves' office told Mehta--basically, give us a month or so to come up with some garbage excuse to sustain 1512c2 count especially in high profile cases like Proud Boys.

Give them a month to come up with a new way to keep them in jail.

Are you effing kidding us?!

Her post continues:

This is from Dec 2021--he admits none of the indictments against the Oath Keepers involved evidence impairment, the new standard established by SCOTUS.Nonetheless, Mehta denied motions to dismiss based on DOJ's intentional misreading of 1512c2.

But wait, there's more.

Her post continues:

Apologize to defendants? Vacate their convictions and sentences? Give them back years that some lost languishing in prison as innocent men and women? Remove the terror enhancement he applied in 1512c2 convictions?

Sounds like a good start.

350+ J6ers--no Democrat protesters.

But you know, Trump is the authoritarian.

======================================================================

