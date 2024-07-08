HA! Elon Musk's Reaction to Stephen King Calling on Joe Biden to Drop OUT of the Race is PERFECTION

Joe Biden has had a rough couple of weeks. Ok, so those of us who have been paying attention know this has been going on for YEARS but for the sake of this article, we'll stick witih the timeframe of a couple of weeks.

Sounds like Sleepy Joe is losing more and more of his supporters, including the Master of Horror, Stephen King.

THE HORROR! Literally.

Joe Biden has been a fine president, but it’s time for him—in the interests of the America he so clearly loves—to announce he will not run for re-election. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) July 8, 2024

A fine president.

Has he though, Stephen? Has he really?

Yeah, we're going to go ahead and disagree with him here.

Even Stephen King is voting for Trump! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 8, 2024

HA! TRUMP/KING 24

Kidding.

One of the few things you've written that isn't fiction. How does that feel? — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) July 8, 2024

Stephen,



Let me know when you notice how many of your fans are turning on you because you accurately posted that Joe Biden shouldn’t be running for re-election. — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) July 8, 2024

Joe Biden has been the worst “president” in US history.



He should spend the rest of his life in jail. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 8, 2024

Ouch, tough crowd.

Biden is the same person he was when you voted for him in 2020.



A decrepit old demented corrupt fool.



Pretending he’s any different now is just you praying for a way out, because you’re tired of defending the indefensible



You reap what you sow — 🪶Native Patriot 🇺🇸 (@LaNativePatriot) July 8, 2024

The primary voters have spoken Stephen.



Why do you hate democracy? — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) July 8, 2024

Good point.

Stephen, this makes you a traitor and you should be charged with the espionage act. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) July 8, 2024

INSURRECTION!

@stephenking is on the Trump Train! 🇺🇸❤️ — Publius (@OcrazioCornPop) July 8, 2024

CHOO CHOO!

He's been horrible. And his age isn't even the main reason. Well done. — Chris Tsotsoros (@ctsotsoros) July 8, 2024

From what we're hearing and seeing from Jill and Hunter Biden pretending to be Joe, he has no intention of dropping out.

Guess that means Democrats are ridin' with Biden.

