HA! Elon Musk's Reaction to Stephen King Calling on Joe Biden to Drop OUT of the Race is PERFECTION

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:30 PM on July 08, 2024

Joe Biden has had a rough couple of weeks. Ok, so those of us who have been paying attention know this has been going on for YEARS but for the sake of this article, we'll stick witih the timeframe of a couple of weeks.

Sounds like Sleepy Joe is losing more and more of his supporters, including the Master of Horror, Stephen King.

THE HORROR! Literally.

A fine president.

Has he though, Stephen? Has he really?

Yeah, we're going to go ahead and disagree with him here.

HA! TRUMP/KING 24

Kidding.

Ouch, tough crowd.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp
Good point.

INSURRECTION!

CHOO CHOO!

From what we're hearing and seeing from Jill and Hunter Biden pretending to be Joe, he has no intention of dropping out.

Guess that means Democrats are ridin' with Biden.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp
RIGHT in Our Veins! Obama Bro Jon Favreau BEGGING Dems to Replace Biden Most DELISH Schadenfreude EVER
Sam J.
Sam J.
Brace for Incoherent Venting! An Angry President Biden Called MSNBC's 'Morning Joe' and YIKES
Doug P.
Doug P.
James Woods Sums Up Deranged Loon and NEA Pres. Becky Pringle's Pro-Biden Speech As Only He Can and LOL
Sam J.
Sam J.
OMG-LOL, These CAN'T Be Real! Buuut ... They ARE: Check Out the Latest Biden Cue Cards (Screenshots)
Sam J.
Sam J.
You Smoking Somethin'? Cherie Currie Goes Straight-Up PUNK ROCK Dropping Rob Reiner and SLAAAY QUEEN
Sam J.
Sam J.

