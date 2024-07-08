Gov. Whitmer Says Biden Has 'Delivered for the American People' (Here's What's Been...
James Woods Sums Up Deranged Loon and NEA Pres. Becky Pringle's Pro-Biden Speech...
Brace for Incoherent Venting! An Angry President Biden Called MSNBC's 'Morning Joe' and...
You Smoking Somethin'? Cherie Currie Goes Straight-Up PUNK ROCK Dropping Rob Reiner and...
*POPCORN* Jill and Hunter - Sorry - Joe Biden Sends Snippy Letter to...
Biden Promises Remaining Loyalists That 'Dark Brandon Is Coming Back' (No, and He...
Wait, WUT?! Jemele Hill MOCKED Hilariously for Insisting Biden's BIGGEST Problem Is Pro-Tr...
Well, Salt IS White, After All: Utah News Outlet Reports That the Great...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Dude, What? Eric Swalwell Is Latest Lefty With an Unhinged Theory About Project...
Philly Radio Station 'Parts Ways' With Anchor Who Told CNN About Biden White...
Rob Schneider Delivers Knockout Blow to Dems' 'Democracy Is in Danger' Narrative
New Republic Cover Image Portrays Trump As Literally Hitler
Hugh Hewitt Spots Something Curious About Democrat Behavior

OMG-LOL, These CAN'T Be Real! Buuut ... They ARE: Check Out the Latest Biden Cue Cards (Screenshots)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:30 AM on July 08, 2024
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

After Biden called into Morning Joe earlier this morning and yelled about how awesome he really is at Joe and Mika (who both sat like morons nodding and smiling as if on cue), the last thing his team probably wants out there is more pictures of the cue cards they've been giving him so he knows who to talk to, whose questions to take ...

Advertisement

Where to walk.

No, seriously.

And this guy is the leader of the so-called world? REALLY?

Larry brings up a great point here and that's even WITH the cue cards Biden still gets confused, wanders around, and shakes hands with people who are not there.

Not a great look, again.

We all knew it, they just can't deny it anymore.

Well, Joe, Jill and their degenerate crackhead son Hunter can deny it, but most of the media has started throwing Ol' Joe under the bus. 

Imagine the things we could learn once the Democrats are out of the White House terrifies them. How they 'fortified' the election, who's actually been making decisions for Joe ... heck, whose cocaine that actually was.

They have to know it won't be good for them, like at all.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Sharp as a tack, Jack!

======================================================================

Related:

James Woods Sums Up Deranged Loon and NEA Pres. Becky Pringle's Pro-Biden Speech As Only He Can and LOL

You Smoking Somethin'? Cherie Currie Goes Straight-Up PUNK ROCK Dropping Rob Reiner and SLAAAY QUEEN

*POPCORN* Jill and Hunter - Sorry - Joe Biden Sends Snippy Letter to Hill Democrats Refusing to Withdraw

Wait, WUT?! Jemele Hill MOCKED Hilariously for Insisting Biden's BIGGEST Problem Is Media is Pro-Trump

Media Was DUPED! Jarvis and Brian Stelter Back-and-Forth the FUNNIEST Damn Thing You'll Read Today

=======================================================================

Tags: BIDEN TRUMP 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Brace for Incoherent Venting! An Angry President Biden Called MSNBC's 'Morning Joe' and YIKES
Doug P.
James Woods Sums Up Deranged Loon and NEA Pres. Becky Pringle's Pro-Biden Speech As Only He Can and LOL
Sam J.
You Smoking Somethin'? Cherie Currie Goes Straight-Up PUNK ROCK Dropping Rob Reiner and SLAAAY QUEEN
Sam J.
Wait, WUT?! Jemele Hill MOCKED Hilariously for Insisting Biden's BIGGEST Problem Is Pro-Trump Media
Sam J.
*POPCORN* Jill and Hunter - Sorry - Joe Biden Sends Snippy Letter to Hill Democrats Refusing to Withdraw
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement