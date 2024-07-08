OMG-LOL, These CAN'T Be Real! Buuut ... They ARE: Check Out the Latest Biden Cue Cards (Screenshots)

After Biden called into Morning Joe earlier this morning and yelled about how awesome he really is at Joe and Mika (who both sat like morons nodding and smiling as if on cue), the last thing his team probably wants out there is more pictures of the cue cards they've been giving him so he knows who to talk to, whose questions to take ...

Where to walk.

No, seriously.

And this guy is the leader of the so-called world? REALLY?

They make him cue cards with pictures of his podium so he knows where to walk and where to stand.



And he still screws that up. pic.twitter.com/08ilnSd00M — L A R R Y (@LarryOConnor) July 7, 2024

Larry brings up a great point here and that's even WITH the cue cards Biden still gets confused, wanders around, and shakes hands with people who are not there.

Not a great look, again.

Scripted interviews, moron maps, neuro testing - amazing how all this truth came out in a week or so, but nothing during the preceding 3+ years. 🤔 — Duke Santos 2000 (@unashamedusa) July 7, 2024

We all knew it, they just can't deny it anymore.

Well, Joe, Jill and their degenerate crackhead son Hunter can deny it, but most of the media has started throwing Ol' Joe under the bus.

You can only imagine what's going to come out once Biden is out of office. — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) July 7, 2024

Imagine the things we could learn once the Democrats are out of the White House terrifies them. How they 'fortified' the election, who's actually been making decisions for Joe ... heck, whose cocaine that actually was.

They have to know it won't be good for them, like at all.

But other than that, he's sharper than he's ever been. — Dr Vincent Sativa 🇺🇸 (@The_Weed_Shop) July 7, 2024

Sharp as a tack, Jack!

