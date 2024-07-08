You Smoking Somethin'? Cherie Currie Goes Straight-Up PUNK ROCK Dropping Rob Reiner and SLAAAY QUEEN

Rob Reiner was having a normal on yesterday because who doesn't sit around on a Sunday screeching about a democracy we don't have and swearing like a crazy person at millions of people on Twitter/X?

His elevator no longer goes all the way to the top.

His cheese slid off his cracker.

Etcetera etcetera.

Look at this:

It’s time to stop f**king around. If the Convicted Felon wins, we lose our Democracy. Joe Biden has effectively served US with honor, decency, and dignity. It’s time for Joe Biden to step down. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) July 7, 2024

It's hilarious how he capitalized convicted felon, like it's a title.

Poor Rob, he really is just a broken, sad old man.

Cherie Currie had enough and dropped Meathead with the ONE-TWO!

Rob. Are you smoking somethin’? Decency? Cocaine found in the White House. Gay porn taped in the Capital. Topless Transgenders with their naked breasts on the WH lawn. Unprecedented Illegal immigration leading to human and child trafficking with over 100,000 missing minors.… — Cherie Currie (@CherieCurrie3) July 8, 2024

Her post continues:

Unprecedented Illegal immigration leading to human and child trafficking with over 100,000 missing minors. Fentanyl killing more Americans than ever in history. Record homelessness. Record crime. Poverty heading to a Great Depression. There hasn’t been decency in 3 1/2 years. I’m no prude but I’m appalled. I wouldn’t vote for Biden with a gun to my head. Open your f-ing eyes. WE ALL SEE IT! Why don’t you?

If only Rob WAS smoking something ... otherwise he's just another basket-case of a Hollywood weirdo Trump has broken.

There were a few Rob/Biden apologists on her post trying to put her in her place:

In fact we have to the lowest (best) unemployment numbers in fifty years and rising wages, those for non-college grads being especially good.



The child trafficking stat you cite isn’t true. I could go on & on. You’re just ranting.



Please. Take a break from MAGA media. — Joe Ackerley (@ackerley_joe) July 8, 2024

Because sure, the media is super pro-Trump these days.

Joe. Unemployment is tallied by those jobs lost to covid and now ppl have to work three part time jobs to feed themselves. You’re ass backwards. Ppl can’t make ends meet period while our retired elderly are taking part time jobs since Biden and his cronies has drained their… — Cherie Currie (@CherieCurrie3) July 8, 2024

Her post continues:

We are SCREWED DUDE! If your eyes don’t work get some f-ing glasses. Never in my 65 years have I seen such suffering. Keep lying to yourself.

She's right, we are SCREWED dude.

