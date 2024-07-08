Wait, WUT?! Jemele Hill MOCKED Hilariously for Insisting Biden's BIGGEST Problem Is Media is Pro-Trump

Jemele Hill is not the brightest crayon in the box.

In other news, water is still wet.

She has said some ridiculous stuff in the past but insisting there is no Left-wing equivalent to Fox News and claiming MSNBC is moderate? REALLY?!

Jemele Hill complains the media is pro-Trump and anti-liberal.



She says MSNBC is moderate because it tries to "appeal to conservatives and right-wing viewpoints."



This is not satire.https://t.co/9B7YYw0SDK — OutKick (@Outkick) July 7, 2024

Here it is directly from her:

Biden’s issue isn’t that he can’t convey his accomplishments. There are just so many conservative echo chambers (ex: Fox News, Newsmax, OAN) that run Republican/Trump messaging 24 hours a day. There is no Democratic Party equivalent of that (and no it is MSNBC).



And as far as… https://t.co/Wq5wYfEFEW pic.twitter.com/L3Oo7O9hjY — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) July 6, 2024

Her post continues:

And as far as VP Harris goes, she would have the same issue as Biden. They have one of the most accomplished administrations in history, but again you wouldn’t know that by media coverage.

Yes, the media is totally biased to the Right and only covers Trump and Republicans in a positive light.

Yup. That's the problem.

Heh.

We have to wonder if at some point Jemele accidentally ingested some paint chips.

You are a human parody. — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) July 6, 2024

There are plenty of left leaning media outlets to carry his message.



But even those are concerned about his ability to lead for four more years. He can not be the answer. — BourbonOnTheRocks (@NotthatCReeves) July 6, 2024

What MAJOR news outlet is the left’s version of Fox? — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) July 6, 2024

Umm ... all of them BUT Fox? Is she new here?

You're mad about the MSM telling the truth about Biden? We know they're supposed to be running cover for him but those days are over. 😆 — Matthew Waite (@Matthew24081726) July 7, 2024

Media have figured out they have to throw the old man under the bus at this point if they want to survive. Honestly, we're not sure they can even save themselves at this point.

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Chris Tsotsoros (@ctsotsoros) July 6, 2024

Same reaction.

Every single element is so comically wrong that it’s frankly amazing you managed to spell it all correctly — Daniel Reid (@danielp_reid) July 6, 2024

Go home, Jemele. You're drunk. — theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) July 6, 2024

Seriously.

