You Smoking Somethin'? Cherie Currie Goes Straight-Up PUNK ROCK Dropping Rob Reiner and...
*POPCORN* Jill and Hunter - Sorry - Joe Biden Sends Snippy Letter to...
Biden Promises Remaining Loyalists That 'Dark Brandon Is Coming Back' (No, and He...
Well, Salt IS White, After All: Utah News Outlet Reports That the Great...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Dude, What? Eric Swalwell Is Latest Lefty With an Unhinged Theory About Project...
Philly Radio Station 'Parts Ways' With Anchor Who Told CNN About Biden White...
Rob Schneider Delivers Knockout Blow to Dems' 'Democracy Is in Danger' Narrative
New Republic Cover Image Portrays Trump As Literally Hitler
Hugh Hewitt Spots Something Curious About Democrat Behavior
House GOP Whip Tom Emmer Describes How the 'Consequences of Bidenomics' Are Being...
Media Was DUPED! Jarvis and Brian Stelter Back-and-Forth the FUNNIEST Damn Thing You'll...
BAHAHA-OMG! Rep. Cori Bush's Campaign SO Fooled by Parody Her Team Contacted 'Her'...
WOW: What Shannon Bream Revealed This Morning About Dems is NOT Good for...

Wait, WUT?! Jemele Hill MOCKED Hilariously for Insisting Biden's BIGGEST Problem Is Media is Pro-Trump

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:16 AM on July 08, 2024
Photo by Donald Traill/Invision/AP

Jemele Hill is not the brightest crayon in the box.

In other news, water is still wet.

She has said some ridiculous stuff in the past but insisting there is no Left-wing equivalent to Fox News and claiming MSNBC is moderate? REALLY?! 

Advertisement

Here it is directly from her:

Her post continues:

And as far as VP Harris goes, she would have the same issue as Biden. They have one of the most accomplished administrations in history, but again you wouldn’t know that by media coverage.

Yes, the media is totally biased to the Right and only covers Trump and Republicans in a positive light.

Yup. That's the problem.

Heh.

We have to wonder if at some point Jemele accidentally ingested some paint chips.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Umm ... all of them BUT Fox? Is she new here?

Media have figured out they have to throw the old man under the bus at this point if they want to survive. Honestly, we're not sure they can even save themselves at this point.

Same reaction.

Advertisement

Seriously.

======================================================================

Related:

Media Was DUPED! Jarvis and Brian Stelter Back-and-Forth the FUNNIEST Damn Thing You'll Read Today

WOW: What Shannon Bream Revealed This Morning About Dems is NOT Good for Biden ... Like, At All (Watch)

Make No Mistake, This Is a RECKONING: Trump's Alleged AG List Should Scare the Crap Out of 2020 'Players'

Jamie Raskin Tells a WHOPPER of a Doozy Describing What 'Joe Biden is All About' in Interview (Watch)

RACIST-ISH: Biden Campaign Calls Black Journos LIARS After They Reveal Pre-Approved Interview Questions

=======================================================================

Tags: FOX NEWS MEDIA JEMELE HILL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
You Smoking Somethin'? Cherie Currie Goes Straight-Up PUNK ROCK Dropping Rob Reiner and SLAAAY QUEEN
Sam J.
*POPCORN* Jill and Hunter - Sorry - Joe Biden Sends Snippy Letter to Hill Democrats Refusing to Withdraw
Sam J.
Well, Salt IS White, After All: Utah News Outlet Reports That the Great Salt Lake Is Racist
Grateful Calvin
Rob Schneider Delivers Knockout Blow to Dems' 'Democracy Is in Danger' Narrative
Gordon K
Media Was DUPED! Jarvis and Brian Stelter Back-and-Forth the FUNNIEST Damn Thing You'll Read Today
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement