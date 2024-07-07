BAHAHA-OMG! Rep. Cori Bush's Campaign SO Fooled by Parody Her Team Contacted 'Her'...
Jamie Raskin Tells a WHOPPER of a Doozy Describing What 'Joe Biden is All About' in Interview (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:20 AM on July 07, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

In our line of work we see a lot of gaslighting. A LOT OF IT.

Honestly, at this point, we're experts at spotting gaslighting and even WE were impressed (and not in a good way) after watching Jamie Raskin lie his backside off about what Joe Biden is really about ... it's especially obnoxious when we all know Biden has become VERY VERY VERY rich working in government for 50 years.

Advertisement

Watch this, you'll see what we mean?

Trump actually lost money being in government.

And c'mon, Biden's age is healing the world? Is he high?

The Biden name is their product.

It's what they do best.

And he always will be.

When morons collide!

So it's not just us.

This meme speaks the TRUTH.

======================================================================

