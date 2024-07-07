Jamie Raskin Tells a WHOPPER of a Doozy Describing What 'Joe Biden is All About' in Interview (Watch)

In our line of work we see a lot of gaslighting. A LOT OF IT.

Honestly, at this point, we're experts at spotting gaslighting and even WE were impressed (and not in a good way) after watching Jamie Raskin lie his backside off about what Joe Biden is really about ... it's especially obnoxious when we all know Biden has become VERY VERY VERY rich working in government for 50 years.

Watch this, you'll see what we mean?

One of the craziest clips of all time.



Jamie Raskin: Unlike Joe Biden, Trump and his family used politics to enrich themselves.



Psaki: What do you think of the false reporting that Biden is slowing down?



Raskin: Biden's age is healing the world. pic.twitter.com/cD30t0FIao — MAZE (@mazemoore) July 7, 2024

Trump actually lost money being in government.

And c'mon, Biden's age is healing the world? Is he high?

How many shell companies does it take to convince the media the Bidens are selling out America??



Remember these companies have never actually sold any products… — Uncommon Sense (@Uncommonsince76) July 7, 2024

The Biden name is their product.

They call “inaccurate” or “false reporting” on any facts they don’t like. — Jackie Paige (@JPaigeWWJ) July 7, 2024

It's what they do best.

Raskin is a pure DC 🐀 — MAGA MATT DJT/2024🇺🇸 (@wmatt5391) July 7, 2024

I didn't realize it was opposite day. — Mr Reagan 🇺🇸 (@MrReaganUSA) July 7, 2024

Just another J6 cmtee lying pos — Michael 🇺🇸 a Distinguished Fellow (@click4mrh) July 7, 2024

And he always will be.

I'll save you all the pain



Jen Psaki has a show , that in of itself should tell you everything



She's a moron,

she was a moron in the White House,

she was a moron when she got hired by state run propaganda media



She's a moron interviewing another moron — El Americano (@rivera4schools) July 7, 2024

When morons collide!

Raskin makes my skin crawl. — Diane McD.🥂 (@snowyDee12) July 7, 2024

So it's not just us.

Absolute insanity. — Gain of Fauci (@DschlopesIsBack) July 7, 2024

Every single thing they say is an admission of guilt.

Everything they accuse, they are doing. — Chris C (@mrfudd0) July 7, 2024

This meme speaks the TRUTH.

