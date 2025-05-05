Mike Pence Given JFK ‘Profile in Courage’ Award
VIP
Fake News Hangover
SHOCKER! MSNBC Issues a Correction on Claim About Kash Patel, Nightclubs and FBI...
Brian Stelter Thinks the Press Needs to Promote ‘Constitution 101’
Suspected Illegal Alien Gang Members Attack NYPD Officers in Times Square
Dem Congressman Says He’s Flying to Foreign Countries to Make Sure Illegals Are...
HELLO, RATIO! 'Urbanist' X Account Gets WRECKED for Sneering at Suburbs As the...
President Trump Signs Executive Order Defunding Gain-of-Function Research
PLEASE Make This Happen! Senior Trump Advisor Jason Miller Says Hillary Could Run...
Karmelo Anthony’s Spokesman Digs His Hole Even Deeper
Casting for Hollywood Bowl Production of 'Jesus Christ Superstar' Is FAR MORE Offensive...
Trump Says He Will Reopen Alcatraz Prison, Triggers Usual Suspects
As U.K. Police Slow Walk Compliance Trans Strip Searches, Rowling Vows to Fund...
Judge Boasberg Could Get to Choose Next US Attorney of DC if Senate...

Place Your Bets on How Long It'll Take Hamas to Turn Donated Popemobile Into Mobile Rocket Launcher

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 9:00 PM on May 05, 2025
AP Photo/Andrew Medichini

Even in death, Pope Francis had to give Israel one more slap in the face, as his popemobile is being turned into a health clinic for Gaza children:

Advertisement

More from Vatican News:

It was his final wish for the people to whom he had shown such solidarity throughout his pontificate, especially in the last years. And in his final months, the Pope entrusted the initiative to Caritas Jerusalem, seeking to respond to the dire humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where nearly one million children have been displaced. Amid the horrific war, collapsed infrastructure, a mutilated healthcare system and lack of education, children are the first to pay the price, with starvation, infections and other preventable conditions putting their lives at risk.

Pope Francis often stated that 'Children are not numbers. They are faces. Names. Stories. And each one is sacred', and with this final gift, his words have become action.

The repurposed popemobile is being outfitted with equipment for diagnosis, examination, and treatment – including rapid tests for infections, diagnostic instruments, vaccines, suture kits, and other life-saving supplies. It will be staffed by doctors and medics, reaching children in the most isolated corners of Gaza once humanitarian access to the strip is restored.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

This writer would remind the Vatican that Jews in Israel have children, too.

Children who -- like the Bibas boys -- were killed by Hamas.

Hamas will seize this and turn it into a weapon within hours.

It doesn't have to make sense. Insulting Israel is the point, it seems.

Not one child will be treated in this health clinic.

Hard to interpret it any other way, because Hamas steals aid, water lines, and anything else to use to further its attacks on Israel.

Nailed it.

Advertisement

Yep.

That's exactly what will happen.

It'll make it easier to transport them.

You're being very polite.

Editor's Note: The left is in panic mode thanks to President Trump halting its dishonest, backdoor, taxpayer funding.

Help us continue reporting the corrupt relationship Democrats have with taxpayers. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags: CHILDREN GAZA HAMAS HEALTH ISRAEL ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
HELLO, RATIO! 'Urbanist' X Account Gets WRECKED for Sneering at Suburbs As the 'American Dream'
Amy Curtis
Karmelo Anthony’s Spokesman Digs His Hole Even Deeper
Brett T.
Brian Stelter Thinks the Press Needs to Promote ‘Constitution 101’
Brett T.
SHOCKER! MSNBC Issues a Correction on Claim About Kash Patel, Nightclubs and FBI HQ
Doug P.
Suspected Illegal Alien Gang Members Attack NYPD Officers in Times Square
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement