Place Your Bets on How Long It'll Take Hamas to Turn Donated Popemobile Into Mobile Rocket Launcher

Even in death, Pope Francis had to give Israel one more slap in the face, as his popemobile is being turned into a health clinic for Gaza children:

The late Pope Francis requested that his popemobile be turned into a health clinic for the children of Gaza, as his legacy of peace continues to shine in our conflict-ridden world.https://t.co/I2XBnv6ynM — Vatican News (@VaticanNews) May 4, 2025

More from Vatican News:

It was his final wish for the people to whom he had shown such solidarity throughout his pontificate, especially in the last years. And in his final months, the Pope entrusted the initiative to Caritas Jerusalem, seeking to respond to the dire humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where nearly one million children have been displaced. Amid the horrific war, collapsed infrastructure, a mutilated healthcare system and lack of education, children are the first to pay the price, with starvation, infections and other preventable conditions putting their lives at risk. Pope Francis often stated that 'Children are not numbers. They are faces. Names. Stories. And each one is sacred', and with this final gift, his words have become action. The repurposed popemobile is being outfitted with equipment for diagnosis, examination, and treatment – including rapid tests for infections, diagnostic instruments, vaccines, suture kits, and other life-saving supplies. It will be staffed by doctors and medics, reaching children in the most isolated corners of Gaza once humanitarian access to the strip is restored.

This writer would remind the Vatican that Jews in Israel have children, too.

Children who -- like the Bibas boys -- were killed by Hamas.

One last middle finger to our adopted brothers and sisters in Israel. — 30 Helens Agree: All We Wanted Was A Pepsi!!! (@30_Helens_Redux) May 5, 2025

Hamas will seize this and turn it into a weapon within hours.

A health clinic? This doesn’t make sense. — Patricia (@triciamap) May 4, 2025

It doesn't have to make sense. Insulting Israel is the point, it seems.

I’m sure Hamas will put it to a good use. — Hart Ponder Jr (@PonderHart) May 4, 2025

Not one child will be treated in this health clinic.

So he's donating it to terrorists? — Goldens Rule (@jamesbranch3) May 5, 2025

Hard to interpret it any other way, because Hamas steals aid, water lines, and anything else to use to further its attacks on Israel.

So far, all the information about "clinics in Gaza" connect them to keeping hostages and serving as attach launch sites, so...

OTOH, this will make an awesome mobile missile launcher, just need to change paint job. — Red Head Sophia (@RedHeadS0phia) May 5, 2025

Nailed it.

*slaps vehicle*



“You can mount at least TWO .50 cal on this bad boy, habibi” https://t.co/WujbHTeN4B — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) May 5, 2025

Yep.

That's exactly what will happen.

Hamas is going to love storing rocket launchers in that thing. https://t.co/ot1AA6T2G8 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 5, 2025

It'll make it easier to transport them.

What a shame that even in death Pope Francis is causing conflicted feelings and sowing division.



It’s not so much “his legacy of peace” in this case, but the Israel-Hamas conflict and Francis’ complex legacy on that, to put it politely.



Pope Francis could have helped out… https://t.co/x5ks698URL — Rebecca Downs🇺🇸🟦🇮🇱 (@RebeccaRoseGold) May 5, 2025

You're being very polite.

