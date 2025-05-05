Mike Pence Given JFK ‘Profile in Courage’ Award
VIP
Fake News Hangover
SHOCKER! MSNBC Issues a Correction on Claim About Kash Patel, Nightclubs and FBI...
Place Your Bets on How Long It'll Take Hamas to Turn Donated...
Suspected Illegal Alien Gang Members Attack NYPD Officers in Times Square
Dem Congressman Says He’s Flying to Foreign Countries to Make Sure Illegals Are...
HELLO, RATIO! 'Urbanist' X Account Gets WRECKED for Sneering at Suburbs As the...
President Trump Signs Executive Order Defunding Gain-of-Function Research
PLEASE Make This Happen! Senior Trump Advisor Jason Miller Says Hillary Could Run...
Karmelo Anthony’s Spokesman Digs His Hole Even Deeper
Casting for Hollywood Bowl Production of 'Jesus Christ Superstar' Is FAR MORE Offensive...
Trump Says He Will Reopen Alcatraz Prison, Triggers Usual Suspects
As U.K. Police Slow Walk Compliance Trans Strip Searches, Rowling Vows to Fund...
Judge Boasberg Could Get to Choose Next US Attorney of DC if Senate...

Brian Stelter Thinks the Press Needs to Promote ‘Constitution 101’

Brett T. | 9:30 PM on May 05, 2025
CNN

CNN senior media analyst Brian Stelter was on air last week, flapping pages around and insisting that President Donald Trump's executive order to defund PBS and NPR was illegal. As our own Warren Squire reported earlier, over the weekend, both Katherine Maher of NPR and David Brooks of PBS laughably claimed their outlets are "straight down the line." In early March, Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan told Maher that in the D.C. area, "editorial positions at NPR have 87 registered Democrats and 0 Republicans." Bill Maher even weighed in, saying, "Give me a break, lady! I mean, they’re crazy far-left."

Advertisement

We're not sure where in the Constitution it says that the federal government has to fund NPR and PBS, but Stelter is back with a piece in which he argues the press needs to do "a better job of incorporating Constitution 101" into their coverage.

… purse? All of these questions require some unpacking, some explaining, to answer. But it really is a public service to do so.

 Yes, why did the founders set up a system of checks and balances when unelected judges can block the agenda of the president at every step? Why exactly are activist judges' power grabs unprecedented?

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

… experienced."

That's precisely why civics needs to be baked into news coverage.

Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller said last week that school children "will be taught civic values for schools that want federal taxpayer funding," which Jemele Hill said "should frighten everyone."

Stelter writes on CNN that "some judges have been doing their part."

Advertisement
Advertisement

Suddenly, Stelter is concerned about executive overreach and the separation of powers. He's correct on one point — the media should do a better job of educating people on what the president can do.

***

Tags: BRIAN STELTER CNN CONSTITUTION DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
HELLO, RATIO! 'Urbanist' X Account Gets WRECKED for Sneering at Suburbs As the 'American Dream'
Amy Curtis
Karmelo Anthony’s Spokesman Digs His Hole Even Deeper
Brett T.
SHOCKER! MSNBC Issues a Correction on Claim About Kash Patel, Nightclubs and FBI HQ
Doug P.
Place Your Bets on How Long It'll Take Hamas to Turn Donated Popemobile Into Mobile Rocket Launcher
Amy Curtis
Suspected Illegal Alien Gang Members Attack NYPD Officers in Times Square
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement