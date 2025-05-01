Jemele Hill Declares It Frightening That Children Be Taught to Love America

Hey, look, it's a video clip posted by Aaron Rupar, meaning he thinks it looks bad for the Trump administration. Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller spat fire at the White House press corps on Thursday, and at one point, he mentioned the administration's goal to reintroduce patriotism into public schools. This editor remembers standing for the Pledge of Allegiance every morning in homeroom with his hand over his heart. Plenty of students chose to sit still.

The Trump administration has a goal: to teach children to love their country.

Stephen Miller: "Children will be taught to love America. Children will be taught to be patriots. Children will be taught civic values for schools that want federal taxpayer funding. So as we close the Dept of Education and provide funding to states, we're going to make sure… pic.twitter.com/0GQqTpWrYq — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 1, 2025

Sounds good to this editor. Sounds bad to all the communists who insist that America was never great to start with.

Among those triggered was Jemele Hill, who says Miller's words should frighten every American.

This should frighten everyone. https://t.co/AX3PJnmgL8 — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) May 1, 2025

As opposed to kids being taught that their country is terrible? — PJ (@PJ_Phillyboy) May 1, 2025

What makes you think they’re being taught that now? — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) May 1, 2025

We're guessing Hill doesn't have any children in public school.

You. — Veritas Æquitas Libertas (@Veritas1646) May 1, 2025

Your entire profesional existence. — eskomobar (@eskomobar) May 1, 2025

Let’s start with the legions of people standing up to scream about stolen land? — locke and demosthenes (@XCarcallaX) May 1, 2025

How many school boards now kick off their meetings with a "land acknowledgment"?

They are 100% being taught they right now. — Remember Me While Im Here (@rememberwhileim) May 1, 2025

Because Marxist have Infiltrated academics and are pushing that narrative? — John Enclave (@EnclaveJohn) May 1, 2025

1619 Project is just one example. The entire thing is based off of lies which anyone would see if they did 5 minutes of research. — Levi Mikula (@LeviMikula1791) May 1, 2025

Nothing frightening about this — Joey Salads (@JoeySalads) May 1, 2025

How dare people get taught to love their country. — Left Field Lounger (@LFLatMSU) May 1, 2025

This is today's American left.



Our children being taught to love their country is scary to them.



Unbelievable — Pro America Politics (@Pro__Trading) May 1, 2025

"But Gov. Ron DeSantis said they're not going to teach slavery in schools anymore!"

Why? Maybe a bit more pride in our country & communities would be a good change. It’s not perfect but I believe we should have pride in where we live and want to improve it. — Brandon Brooks (@OfficialBBrooks) May 1, 2025

If this frightens you, perhaps you could find a country you love more. — Enzo The Baker (@enzothebaker123) May 1, 2025

How many school history classes are now all about "settler colonialism" and how white Europeans forced the gender binary on the indigenous people? How about filling out charts to see how much of an oppressor you are to the other oppressed students who don't have white male privilege?

Teaching patriotism? That's not frightening. If a kid wants to take classes in hating America, he can wait until he gets to college.

