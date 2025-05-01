Jemele Hill Declares It Frightening That Children Be Taught to Love America

Dem Chris Van Hollen Proposes Sanctioning El Salvador Over Imprisonment of Deported Illega...
Brett T. | 10:30 PM on May 01, 2025
Photo by Donald Traill/Invision/AP

Hey, look, it's a video clip posted by Aaron Rupar, meaning he thinks it looks bad for the Trump administration. Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller spat fire at the White House press corps on Thursday, and at one point, he mentioned the administration's goal to reintroduce patriotism into public schools. This editor remembers standing for the Pledge of Allegiance every morning in homeroom with his hand over his heart. Plenty of students chose to sit still.

The Trump administration has a goal: to teach children to love their country.

Sounds good to this editor. Sounds bad to all the communists who insist that America was never great to start with.

Among those triggered was Jemele Hill, who says Miller's words should frighten every American.

We're guessing Hill doesn't have any children in public school.

How many school boards now kick off their meetings with a "land acknowledgment"?

"But Gov. Ron DeSantis said they're not going to teach slavery in schools anymore!" 

How many school history classes are now all about "settler colonialism" and how white Europeans forced the gender binary on the indigenous people? How about filling out charts to see how much of an oppressor you are to the other oppressed students who don't have white male privilege?

Teaching patriotism? That's not frightening. If a kid wants to take classes in hating America, he can wait until he gets to college.

***

