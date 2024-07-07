RACIST-ISH: Biden Campaign Calls Black Journos LIARS After They Reveal Pre-Approved Interview Questions

Gosh golly gee, just when you think things can't get worse for Team Biden ... they do.

What a complete and total collapse, you guys. Don't get us wrong, we've known all along there are issues with Biden and we expected the presidential debate to be a disaster but we honestly did not expect the entire DNC machine to fall apart like this. We are eating popcorn and enjoying it immensely, but true story, Democrats have been so sneaky, and so corrupt, we never thought they'd get caught.

And clearly, neither did they.

Going after black journalists for telling everyone Team Biden sent them drafted questions to ask? C'mon, Jack!

New: Biden's team drafted the questions for his 2 first post-debate interviews (both on Black radio).

The WH was involved in drafting the q's, per person familiar

WH Black media director wasn't part of the process

Biden campaign denies WH's involvement.https://t.co/TGLqL7vqss — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) July 6, 2024

Because of course they deny it.

A Black Dem strategist: "For [Biden's] team to throw that relationship [with Black voters] into jeopardy by using Black journalists as human shields for their communications crisis should be a fireable offense." pic.twitter.com/MRXjib3Yy8 — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) July 6, 2024

It's like they don't remember when Biden told millions of black people they weren't black if they didn't vote for him.

Have they really not been paying attention?

The questions Andrea Lawful-Sanders of Philly's WURD asked were gentle and similar to those that Earl Ingram in Milwaukee asked Biden the next day.

Both told media today the WH gave them q's to ask.



Here are a few of them side by side: pic.twitter.com/9Fm5RXVaqg — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) July 6, 2024

Wow.

Lawful-Sanders, who hosts at the only African-American owned and operated talk radio station in Pennsylvania, told @VictorBlackwell this AM that “I got several questions — eight of them. And the four that were chosen were the ones that I approved."



pic.twitter.com/du0qTO1TIA — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) July 6, 2024

Almost as if they're afraid Biden can't answer questions in real-time.

OH YEAH, he can't.

Earl Ingram, the host in Milwaukee, told @OliviaRubinABC today: "Yes, I was given some questions for Biden."



Ingram said he was given 5 q's and ended up asking four of them.



"I didn't get a chance to ask him all the things I wanted to ask"https://t.co/cA9TOdbuoq — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) July 6, 2024

Hard to ask what you want when the campaign is pressuring you to ask what THEY want.

Biden campaign spokesperson response was the "White House did not manage the process or the questions."



"This was a campaign interview and, as such, it was handled by the campaign and our Black Media Director. To overcommunicate, the White House Black media director was not… — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) July 6, 2024

Notice how they had to point out it was their BLACK Media Director who did this.

Update: the Biden team says they will discontinue this practice, per @JakeLahut

(the Biden team has not reached back out to me but I trust Jake) https://t.co/sXWrt3Eam8 — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) July 6, 2024

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Wow.

This sounds racist-ish… — John Ziegler (@Zigmanfreud) July 6, 2024

Don't it?

So the campaign is calling the two black journalists who interviewed him liars?



It’s a choice. https://t.co/OtzaWkT4Jf — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 6, 2024

And it's always been a choice.

Biden doesn't trust black journalists to ask the right questions. — @amuse (@amuse) July 6, 2024

Something like that.

