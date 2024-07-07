WOOF! Alexander Vindman's Troll of a Wife Goes Full Out TRAILER-PARK Defending Biden from Politico Journo

RACIST-ISH: Biden Campaign Calls Black Journos LIARS After They Reveal Pre-Approved Interv...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  8:50 AM on July 07, 2024
Twitchy

When Alexander Vindman became a Lefty favorite for being a gossipy, Trump-hating weeble wobble who knew we'd also get exposed to his tolerant, classy wife? Rachel Vindman is such an elegant, well-spoken, and thoughtful woman and we're so lucky to have her in our feeds every day.

Heh.

OMG what is it with this woman?! Remember when she posted a picture of herself holding a giant sword to pretend she was some troll-killer or something? Or that time she attacked and even threatened a black Virginia Democrat?

We do.

This time though, her WWE'ish take is in defense of Biden ... from a POLITICO journo. No, really. Check out this nugget of loveliness:

Wow, she's REALLY mad because someone pointed out things are going to be lit this week. 

They are.

But wait, there's more.

The irony of her calling anyone else 'absolutely disgusting' is simply off the charts.

RACIST-ISH: Biden Campaign Calls Black Journos LIARS After They Reveal Pre-Approved Interview Questions
Sam J.
Just a bit.

SUPER normal.

Yup.

A lot of people seem really worried about a second Trump presidency, almost as if they are concerned the part they played in 'fortifying' our election in 2020 might come back to bite them in the backside. Not to mention, the money and power.

The notoriety.

They were saving Democracy, after all.

Point and laugh.

Yes.

