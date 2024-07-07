WOOF! Alexander Vindman's Troll of a Wife Goes Full Out TRAILER-PARK Defending Biden from Politico Journo

When Alexander Vindman became a Lefty favorite for being a gossipy, Trump-hating weeble wobble who knew we'd also get exposed to his tolerant, classy wife? Rachel Vindman is such an elegant, well-spoken, and thoughtful woman and we're so lucky to have her in our feeds every day.

Heh.

OMG what is it with this woman?! Remember when she posted a picture of herself holding a giant sword to pretend she was some troll-killer or something? Or that time she attacked and even threatened a black Virginia Democrat?

We do.

This time though, her WWE'ish take is in defense of Biden ... from a POLITICO journo. No, really. Check out this nugget of loveliness:

What kind of sick f*ck are you? Either do your job or quit but literally no one wants whatever the f*ck this is.



THIS IS ABOUT OUR DEMOCRACY!



On a personal level, this is about my family’s future and safety. It’s not a football game. https://t.co/3n8LYkIKjq — Rachel Vindman 🌻 (@natsechobbyist) July 6, 2024

Wow, she's REALLY mad because someone pointed out things are going to be lit this week.

They are.

But wait, there's more.

Seriously @politico? Can you not find journalists better than this? Absolutely disgusting. — Rachel Vindman 🌻 (@natsechobbyist) July 6, 2024

The irony of her calling anyone else 'absolutely disgusting' is simply off the charts.

Seems a bit excessive of a response by Vindman’s wife to a Politico reporter pic.twitter.com/rI9Y2bwK77 — Damin Toell (@damintoell) July 6, 2024

Just a bit.

very calm, very very normal for sure pic.twitter.com/Rn1NO9vaBg — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) July 6, 2024

SUPER normal.

Yup.

You should probably just leave the country and never come back. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) July 7, 2024

Calm down Karen. Lay off the box wine and Xanax — Brianna Price🇺🇸🦅 (@briprice661) July 6, 2024

yeah your family depends on biden money. — 𝕂𝕣𝕚𝕤𝕥𝕚𝕟𝕊𝕡𝕖𝕔𝕚𝕒𝕝𝕂 (@CallMeK1123) July 6, 2024

A lot of people seem really worried about a second Trump presidency, almost as if they are concerned the part they played in 'fortifying' our election in 2020 might come back to bite them in the backside. Not to mention, the money and power.

The notoriety.

They were saving Democracy, after all.

You should log off this is a bit insane. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) July 6, 2024

National Security isn't a hobby, Mrs. NatSecHobbyist.



You've been riding your traitorous chow thief hubby's coattails so long, there's a good chance you'll be indicted, too.



Good luck. — Attas (@TxRecon1) July 6, 2024

Sir, we're gonna need you to calm dem tiddies.



While we all laugh at you. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) July 6, 2024

Point and laugh.

Yes.

