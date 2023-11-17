Alexander Vindman's Wife So GROSSLY Threatens Black VA Democrat She Tries Deleting (BUUUT We Got It)

Been a while since we last wrote about Alexander Vindman's wife, Rachel. Yes, we refer to her as his wife because if she wasn't married to the gossipy little narc she wouldn't be relevant in any way. To be fair, we're not 100% sure she's relevant anyway BUT her going after a Black Democrat in Virginia just because he didn't know who her brother-in-law was (who is running for Spanberger's old seat) is very Twitchy-worthy.

And relevant because Democrats never change their stripes.

Note, she did delete her threats against Joshua Cole BUT lucky for us, the screenshots are out there:

Vindman’s wife (or, in this case, Vindman’s sister-in-law) was not happy about this and was ready to bust out the Conan sword but later deleted. https://t.co/ufvd5R0RIG pic.twitter.com/I5gpzL93sn — Damin Toell (@damintoell) November 17, 2023

Yikes. Right?

We're going to guess she thought Cole was a Republican because surely she wouldn't speak to someone in her own party this way. Then again, she's a Vindman ...

RACHEL VINDMAN HAS ENTERED THIS FIGHT AND I WILL MAKE SURE YOU ARE SORRY — Damin Toell (@damintoell) November 17, 2023

BY THE POWER OF GRAYSKULL.

After this disrespectful tirade @natsechobbyist owes @JoshuaCole a formal apology.



You are not entitled to votes nor support no matter how elite your family is. If you want to open your mouth again you’d better be ready to apologize. https://t.co/ET4IECfAzv pic.twitter.com/B06tYPGasw — Kelley Losier (@KelleyLosier) November 16, 2023

Not just an apology, but a FORMAL apology.

she’s doing the dirty delete but screenshots are forever <3 — mighty quinn🕊️ (@kate_qu) November 16, 2023

Horrible people learn pretty quickly their horrible tweets never really go away.

They can run, but they can't hide.

Here's where the whole thing started:

I’m sorry - who is this? I’ve never seen this person in our area. At. All. https://t.co/dS1P917fbL — Joshua Cole (@JoshuaCole) November 16, 2023

Because he's D.C., not really Virginia.

Like so many elites.

I deleted my previous tweet because was wrong but my point stands: Eugene and his wife are lifelong public servants. Military members cannot participate in elections and he’s only been retired a year. I know you find his candidacy shocking, but this was unnecessary. — Rachel Vindman 🌻 (@natsechobbyist) November 16, 2023

You know what was unnecessary?

Threatening the guy, Vindman's wife.

Not a good look, like at all.

And speaking of not being a good look?

Sorry. I’m usually a big supporter of yours.. but @JoshuaCole is 100% correct. Absolutely zero presence in our area. EVER. You don’t get to just run for office before forming a coalition. This is my district and he’s never been involved. — Rachel Danielle (she/her) (@Rach_Danielle_) November 16, 2023

Ouch.

