Sean Davis' TAKEDOWN of NYT Poetry Editor QUITTING Because She Hates Israel Is Brutally POETIC

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  8:28 AM on November 17, 2023
Twitchy

Did you guys know The New York Times 'had' a poety editor? Yeah, neither did we.

Seems her name was Anne Boyer and she has resigned from the NYT in protest of *checks notes* Israel defending itself against Hamas. At least we think that's why she quit, her statement is a lot of self-serving, melodramatic horse crap but then again, what would you expect from a poety editor?

Again, whatever the Hell that is.

Ummm ... what?

You know what, whatever makes her feel more important and meaningful.

Sean Davis was even less impressed with her statement than we are and put together his own poem on her 'behalf'.

Ouch.

Sean Davis wrote a mean poem,
That really and truly did show 'em.
Maybe don't be a hag
And we won't have to drag
An angry poetry gno-me.

Ok, maybe not our best work but it's early yet. Check back after we've had a little more coffee.

Does Twitchy need a poety editor? WE KID! WE KID!

The same outlet that got fooled by a parody writing a puff-piece on Dylan Mulvaney. Heh.

Right? Like, WTF?!

Kudos even.

AOC Parading 'First Jewish Member of Congress' to Push for a Ceasefire Goes SO Wrong (For Both of Them)

HAMAS ISRAEL NYT SEAN DAVIS

