Immigrant Who Chose to Become an American Shares KICK-BUTT Thread About What It Means to Be an American

We don't know about you guys but we REALLY needed this today.

Once again we are lucky enough to stumble across a fairly outstanding thread that needs very little from us as far as commentary. She brings up such good points about idiots hating on our country ... she doesn't call them idiots but this is Twitchy and this editor has zero patience for America-haters.

Advertisement

ANYWAY, read her thread. It's awesome.

What does it mean to be an AMERICAN?



The word invokes visions of loud, rude, and entitled people… but not to me.



Here are the 7 traits embodied by AMERICANS.



🧵 by an immigrant who chose to become one. pic.twitter.com/3b3lfBV8i4 — BaggageClaim (@BaggageClaim11) November 14, 2023

Here we go:

1. Be an optimist



America has been built by optimists...



By people from towns thousands of miles away, who uprooted their lives to move here - compelled by the unshakeable belief that they can make a better life here.



It’s this optimism that brought my family here. — BaggageClaim (@BaggageClaim11) November 14, 2023

Love this.

1. Be an optimist (cont.)



The true impact of American optimism is only apparent when you DON’T have access to it. Being surrounded by people who default to pessimism is like having an anchor strapped to your leg.



The first step to success is belief. — BaggageClaim (@BaggageClaim11) November 14, 2023

She gets it.

Oh, it gets better.

2. Be open, be curious



Americans are accepting of outsiders



When I tell an American that I am from India, their response often is to share their experience with my culture.



"I went to an Indian wedding once.”



This type of response is now considered racist. But I disagree — BaggageClaim (@BaggageClaim11) November 14, 2023

Everthing is considered racist now ... thanks Democrats.

2. Be open, be curious (cont.)



Sharing your experience with a culture is a great way to create common ground and make a person feel welcome!



I have always found Americans far more open to differing cultures and practices than any other people. And always curious to learn more. — BaggageClaim (@BaggageClaim11) November 14, 2023

She's right you know.

3. Be self sufficient



America has a culture of individualism…



Kids often cast out on their own at 18. This encourages self-sufficiency and limits how much parents coddle or interfere with their children past a certain age. — BaggageClaim (@BaggageClaim11) November 14, 2023

A culture of individualism ... that's perfect.

3. Be self sufficient (cont.)



In India, self sufficiency is discouraged since individualism makes it harder to participate in the joint family system where all the children, parents, and grand parents live under one household.



Both systems have their benefits and problems. — BaggageClaim (@BaggageClaim11) November 14, 2023

Fair points.

4. Be precise, be efficient (Cont.)



It’s this obsession with precision that drives America’s infrastructure, timeliness, and commitment to making things efficient.



Just try to cancel your utility services in another country, and you’ll be yearning for America in no time. — BaggageClaim (@BaggageClaim11) November 14, 2023

Interesting.

5. Be Honest, be trusting



Americans approach every interaction with good faith



Often this default of trusting people is looked at by other cultures as naive, but Americans prefer to start with trust and correct as needed. — BaggageClaim (@BaggageClaim11) November 14, 2023

Unless they're totally cynical like this editor ... ahem.

5. Be honest, be trusting (Cont.)



While some other cultures tolerate tall tales and massaging of the truth, a lie amongst Americans will tarnish your reputation permanently.



Truth sits at the top of American values. — BaggageClaim (@BaggageClaim11) November 14, 2023

Advertisement

Excellent point.

6. Mind your own beeswax



Americans don’t care about their neighbors



As a child in India, I overheard the ladies of our community speaking ill of my parents and their financial problems. This is the consequence of a communal society, everyone knows everything about everyone. — BaggageClaim (@BaggageClaim11) November 14, 2023

YAAAAS. Democrats, are you paying attention?

6. Mind your own beeswax (cont.)



In America, a culture of individuals, everyone is too busy chasing their own dreams to be concerned with where their neighbors are falling short. But this means society wide loneliness.



Again, both systems have their benefits and problems. — BaggageClaim (@BaggageClaim11) November 14, 2023

It's one thing to be neighborly, it's another to be nosy.

7. Be American



Americans love America



This trait is possibly the most subdued at the moment, but not so long ago, you heard the pride and patriotism ring out from every corner of this country, with rows of houses sporting American flags waving in the wind. — BaggageClaim (@BaggageClaim11) November 14, 2023

Americans love America.

7. Be American (cont.)



Before coming across Americans, I had never seen such patriotism. And it’s infectious, it’s bolstering, and it’s inspiring. It moves people to aim higher. It moves people to live up to the values of this great country.



It moves people to be AMERICAN! — BaggageClaim (@BaggageClaim11) November 14, 2023

AMEN.

Author’s Note -



I understand these are generalizations, + there are plenty of exceptions in American and Non-American cultures. But these are the patterns I have observed as an immigrant. That said each cultural norm brings with it, it’s own unique virtues and challenges. — BaggageClaim (@BaggageClaim11) November 14, 2023

Advertisement

So damn good.

***

Related:

Real Life?! Rep. Tim Burchett Claims Kevin McCarthy Kidney-Punched Him After GOP Conference Mtg (Watch)

HA! The Last Time We Saw Rachel Maddow Throw a Fit Like This Trump Had Just Won the Presidency (Watch)

Beginning of the End? Ben Shapiro Calls Candace Owens OUT for Her 'Disgraceful' Anti-Semitism (Watch)

James Woods Straight-Up NUKES Randi Weingarten With Her Own EMBARRASSING Post on Increased Homeschooling

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.