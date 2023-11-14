Immigrant Who Chose to Become an American Shares KICK-BUTT Thread About What It Means to Be an American

Candace Owens Dragged for Subtweeting Ben Shapiro After He Called Her Out for...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:50 PM on November 14, 2023
Twitchy/Meme

We don't know about you guys but we REALLY needed this today.

Once again we are lucky enough to stumble across a fairly outstanding thread that needs very little from us as far as commentary. She brings up such good points about idiots hating on our country ... she doesn't call them idiots but this is Twitchy and this editor has zero patience for America-haters.

ANYWAY, read her thread. It's awesome.

Here we go:

Love this.

She gets it. 

Oh, it gets better.

Everthing is considered racist now ... thanks Democrats.

She's right you know.

A culture of individualism ... that's perfect.

Fair points.

Interesting.

Unless they're totally cynical like this editor ... ahem.

Excellent point.

YAAAAS. Democrats, are you paying attention?

It's one thing to be neighborly, it's another to be nosy.

Americans love America.

AMEN.

So damn good.

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: AMERICA IMMIGRANTS

