Beginning of the End? Ben Shapiro Calls Candace Owens OUT for Her 'Disgraceful' Anti-Semitism (Watch)

This is gonna be ... something else.

To be fair and as transparent as possible, this editor was waiting for this to sort of blow up at The Daily Wire considering both personalities are very strong and have very VERY different opinions on what is happening in the Middle East.

Seeing this TikTok video of Ben Shapiro calling Candace Owens out all over Twitter today:

Ben Shapiro says Candace Owens has been absolutely disgraceful on the Israel/Gaza/Hamas issue and that her ‘faux-sophistication’ is ridiculous.pic.twitter.com/ysEsyGldgX — Josh Power 🇺🇸 (@JoshPower80) November 14, 2023

Wow.

Well here’s a welcome surprise.@benshapiro speaks up, publicly calling out Candace Owens for her too cute by half anti-Semitism as “disgraceful.”



“It's not faux sophistication, it's ridiculous.” pic.twitter.com/WaFyD2fPCb — Eli Steinberg (@HaMeturgeman) November 14, 2023

Ben Shapiro condemns a “disgraceful” Candace Owens for her “faux sophistication” on the issue of Israel. She has been checked on air for getting basic facts wrong. pic.twitter.com/mBRX3mvHxI — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 14, 2023

See what we mean?

Also of note, when we looked at Candace Owens' bio, we couldn't help but notice she had deleted The Daily Wire from it.

We are seeing posts from both Team Owens and Team Shapiro:

If Ben Shapiro wants people to choose between him and Candace Owens, he’s going to very quickly find out that we would almost all choose Candace Owens. — Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) November 14, 2023

Looks like Candace Owens may be on her way out at Daily Wire. Ben Shapiro is stepping up his attacks against her for all the anti-semitic remarks she has made.



If they get rid of her anti-semite grift of a brand, I will re-subscribe. pic.twitter.com/x0uhPoSd7k — DeSavage CEO 🇺🇸 (@NonMagadonian) November 14, 2023

We take absolutely no joy in writing about this obvious conflict and hope it is resolved in the best way possible for all involved.

We'll keep an eye on it and keep you all posted.

