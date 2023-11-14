Beginning of the End? Ben Shapiro Calls Candace Owens OUT for Her 'Disgraceful' Anti-Semitism (Watch)

Matt Walsh Tells Horrific Story of Young Nashvilile College Student Murdered By Career...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:55 AM on November 14, 2023
Leah Hogsten/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP, Pool

This is gonna be ... something else.

To be fair and as transparent as possible, this editor was waiting for this to sort of blow up at The Daily Wire considering both personalities are very strong and have very VERY different opinions on what is happening in the Middle East.

Seeing this TikTok video of Ben Shapiro calling Candace Owens out all over Twitter today:

Wow.

See what we mean? 

Also of note, when we looked at Candace Owens' bio, we couldn't help but notice she had deleted The Daily Wire from it. 

We are seeing posts from both Team Owens and Team Shapiro:

We take absolutely no joy in writing about this obvious conflict and hope it is resolved in the best way possible for all involved.

We'll keep an eye on it and keep you all posted.

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: BEN SHAPIRO CANDACE OWENS

