OMG, This is REAL! Prankster Calls Harvard Admissions About Admitting Her Hamas TERRORIST Son (Listen)

Couldn't happen to a nicer, more deserving university.

Can't.

Stop.

Laughing.

This is a real prank call ... listen:

Hamas terrorist wants to get admitted to Harvard 🤣



This is a REAL prank call to Harvard

admission, done by @racheli82



Volume up 🔊 pic.twitter.com/4ausUZy5xB — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) November 13, 2023

Advertisement

We don't need any more white males in the world, right?

Is rape allowed?

O.M.G.

The piece about how he was very respectful of the women they kidnapped on October 7th ... yeah.

"What can I say here that won't get my head chopped off?" 😂😂😂 — Neptune 🦈 (@RedAqvarivm) November 13, 2023

Can't believe it's a real conversation with Harvard. How embarrassing. — D. Scanlon (@dscanlon_d) November 13, 2023

The way he answered questions about her son's extracurricular activities was indeed very alarming.

Does anyone still think this is a prestigious academic institution? — Limolimo united (@LimolimoUnited) November 13, 2023

Not even a little bit.

We may have a similar reaction.

The cartoon is added to a real prank call to Harvard admissions office, unbelievable! https://t.co/IETPEGbW4C — Tonu Lukk (@Tonulukk) November 13, 2023

Yes, the cartoon really does add an element of 'fun' to the prank call.

We're sure the Harvard Admissions guy isn't amused but the rest of us sure are.

***

Related:

Newsweek Features Prominent and Fairly OBVIOUS Parody Account in Dylan Mulvaney Puff Piece and BAHAHA

Linda Sarsour Reminds Us She's the BIGGEST Anti-Semite of Them ALL With 'Little People' Speech (Watch)

TOOL Claiming Israel 'is Making Peeps Take a Second look at Hitler' Dragged SO Much He Tries Backpedaling

Biden Shifts Into 'Campaign Mode' Threatening to Attack Trump More ANNND All Anyone Can Do Is Laugh

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.