Monday Morning Meme Madness

OMG, This is REAL! Prankster Calls Harvard Admissions About Admitting Her Hamas TERRORIST Son (Listen)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:35 PM on November 13, 2023
AngieArtist

Couldn't happen to a nicer, more deserving university.

Can't.

Stop.

Laughing.

This is a real prank call ... listen:

We don't need any more white males in the world, right?

Is rape allowed?

O.M.G.

The piece about how he was very respectful of the women they kidnapped on October 7th ... yeah.

The way he answered questions about her son's extracurricular activities was indeed very alarming.

Not even a little bit.

We may have a similar reaction.

Yes, the cartoon really does add an element of 'fun' to the prank call.

We're sure the Harvard Admissions guy isn't amused but the rest of us sure are.

***

Tags: HAMAS HARVARD

