There Is No Chaos: Scott Jennings Sets the Record STRAIGHT on Who Is Running the Country

If the media told this writer the sky was blue, she'd go outside to look.

That's how little she trusts what the media tells her.

Except for Scott Jennings, because he's as solid as they come.

So when his fellow panelists keep saying there's chaos in the Trump administration, he's the only voice of reason worth listening to.

WATCH:

I've been with the President recently. I've watched him in these meetings.



Let me state plainly: There is no chaos.



Unlike the previous administration, there's no doubt who's running the country, and it's President Donald J. Trump. pic.twitter.com/saDy7p33aB — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) May 3, 2025

The Left want this administration to crash and burn so badly, and they'll gladly overlook the actual chaos of the Biden years to do it.

To Dems, any change from what was before = chaos.

Let's call it what it is, restructuring and right-sizing.

Successful businesses make these decisions every day.

Families make these types of decisions.

Ds just don't want their candy taken away and they're pissy about it. — Jellenne 🇺🇸🌵🌞 (@jellen805) May 3, 2025

They were fine with the status quo, not caring the status quo was like steering the Titanic right towards the iceberg.

The only people who claim there's chaos simply don't have the channels of communication they did before, so they assume.



Since they're on the outside begging for a glimpse, assumptions will fly.



That's why 99% of the "stories" published right now are anonymously sourced. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) May 3, 2025

Just like the last Trump term: anonymous sources abound.

🎻 Who will think of the beloved bureaucrats? — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) May 3, 2025

Even that violin is too big for them.

The only “chaos” is the mainstream media making up lies. — Ian Jaeger (@IanJaeger29) May 3, 2025

Bingo. They're sowing chaos. By design.

Pretty clear who was running the last administration... pic.twitter.com/qCzYRVetXG — LifeLong Patriot (@LL_PATRIOT) May 3, 2025

Jill Biden looked at Edith Wilson and said, 'Hold my beer.'

Dems using the word “chaos” to describe the Trump administration in the first 100 days is one of many hoaxes. It’s ironic because millions of citizens were watching “chaos” in real time during the Biden administration. https://t.co/YANjFmf63h — Christopher Ryan (@chris_the_ryan) May 3, 2025

Very ironic.

Trump = manufactured chaos that the media peddles to create a narrative



Biden = actual chaos that the media pretends doesn't exist https://t.co/Kfsq2adLIU — USNRETChief (@g_unit00) May 3, 2025

Nailed it.

It's really, really, common for professionals to disagree on many topics in meetings. As a leader, you should be worried if everyone agrees all the time. It means the advice you're being given isn't diverse (Let's make this word mean something again). https://t.co/R1lkgEzpyE — Batmantis (@BatmantisRisen) May 3, 2025

Correct. But Democrats, for better or worse, coalesce around one way of thinking and voting, because they put their agenda before anything else.

