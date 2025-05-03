There Is No Chaos: Scott Jennings Sets the Record STRAIGHT on Who Is Running the Country

Hero Worship: Fawning PBS Host Makes Sure Nancy Pelosi Knows Clapping Crowd Loves...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:30 PM on May 03, 2025
AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

If the media told this writer the sky was blue, she'd go outside to look.

That's how little she trusts what the media tells her. 

Except for Scott Jennings, because he's as solid as they come.

So when his fellow panelists keep saying there's chaos in the Trump administration, he's the only voice of reason worth listening to.

WATCH:

The Left want this administration to crash and burn so badly, and they'll gladly overlook the actual chaos of the Biden years to do it.

They were fine with the status quo, not caring the status quo was like steering the Titanic right towards the iceberg.

Just like the last Trump term: anonymous sources abound.

Even that violin is too big for them.

Bingo. They're sowing chaos. By design.

Jill Biden looked at Edith Wilson and said, 'Hold my beer.'

Very ironic.

Nailed it.

Correct. But Democrats, for better or worse, coalesce around one way of thinking and voting, because they put their agenda before anything else.

Tags: CNN DONALD TRUMP WHITE HOUSE PRESIDENT TRUMP TRUMP ADMINISTRATION SCOTT JENNINGS

