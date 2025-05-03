Walking Meme Ted Lieu Thanks the Handful of Protesters at Torrance 'Day of Action'

Ah, Leftists.

They're trying so hard to stay relevant and resist the Trump administration. Instead of being some glorious rebel force, they're little more than a circus side-show act.

Today was, apparently, another Day of Action -- and by 'Day of Action' we mean 'stand around with signs for a bit before the Soros money runs out.'

Ted Lieu decided to thank these people:

Thanking Americans at the Day of Action today in Torrance.



“Public sentiment is everything. With it, nothing can fail; against it, nothing can succeed.” - Abraham Lincoln



Understand your power to shape public sentiment. pic.twitter.com/gWTAFnsVAv — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) May 3, 2025

And he literally turned it into a meme:

Clown. Show.

Meanwhile, here in California, Democrats ...



* unilaterally decreed a sanctuary state



* prohibit law enforcement from cooperating with federal authorities



* knowingly protect CONVICTED CRIMINALS from deportation, if they're here illegally



Democrats couldn't care less. pic.twitter.com/nvwQ2YrhFC — Soquel by the Creek (@SoquelCreek) May 3, 2025

They could not care less. About Americans, that is.

Looks like everyone here voted for Lincoln. pic.twitter.com/0v3hmgeFKo — MirCat (@TRMirCat) May 3, 2025

LMAO.

Where is the diversity, Ted? — Oreo Express (@OreoExpress) May 3, 2025

Not much diversity at all.

Now show the homeless camp — mitrajoon (@mitrajoon246071) May 3, 2025

Ted doesn't care about the homeless.

Seniors are mad. Wheelchairs, canes, rollators - nothing is stopping them. We know what the “good old days” were really like. https://t.co/R03rhYJEvc — ForTheGreaterGoodWorks@fermayo (@fermayo) May 3, 2025

For them, it's the 1960s all over again.

.@tedlieu Praising the folks at the Unite The WHITE rally. Where is all the diversity? https://t.co/LFlKWMAOUS — Oreo Express (@OreoExpress) May 3, 2025

In the Republican Party, that's where.

