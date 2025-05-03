Walking Meme Ted Lieu Thanks the Handful of Protesters at Torrance 'Day of Action'

Ah, Leftists.
They're trying so hard to stay relevant and resist the Trump administration. Instead of being some glorious rebel force, they're little more than a circus side-show act.
Today was, apparently, another Day of Action -- and by 'Day of Action' we mean 'stand around with signs for a bit before the Soros money runs out.'
Ted Lieu decided to thank these people:
Thanking Americans at the Day of Action today in Torrance.— Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) May 3, 2025
“Public sentiment is everything. With it, nothing can fail; against it, nothing can succeed.” - Abraham Lincoln
Understand your power to shape public sentiment. pic.twitter.com/gWTAFnsVAv
And he literally turned it into a meme:
OMG LOL pic.twitter.com/NclhwCVqid— GayPatriot (@GayPatriot) May 3, 2025
Clown. Show.
Meanwhile, here in California, Democrats ...— Soquel by the Creek (@SoquelCreek) May 3, 2025
* unilaterally decreed a sanctuary state
* prohibit law enforcement from cooperating with federal authorities
* knowingly protect CONVICTED CRIMINALS from deportation, if they're here illegally
Democrats couldn't care less. pic.twitter.com/nvwQ2YrhFC
They could not care less. About Americans, that is.
Looks like everyone here voted for Lincoln. pic.twitter.com/0v3hmgeFKo— MirCat (@TRMirCat) May 3, 2025
LMAO.
Where is the diversity, Ted?— Oreo Express (@OreoExpress) May 3, 2025
Not much diversity at all.
Now show the homeless camp— mitrajoon (@mitrajoon246071) May 3, 2025
Ted doesn't care about the homeless.
Seniors are mad. Wheelchairs, canes, rollators - nothing is stopping them. We know what the “good old days” were really like. https://t.co/R03rhYJEvc— ForTheGreaterGoodWorks@fermayo (@fermayo) May 3, 2025
For them, it's the 1960s all over again.
.@tedlieu Praising the folks at the Unite The WHITE rally. Where is all the diversity? https://t.co/LFlKWMAOUS— Oreo Express (@OreoExpress) May 3, 2025
In the Republican Party, that's where.
