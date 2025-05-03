Walking Meme Ted Lieu Thanks the Handful of Protesters at Torrance 'Day of Action'

Wholly Hilarious: Viral Video Makes MAGA Case for Pope Donald John I (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:45 PM on May 03, 2025
ImgFlip

Ah, Leftists.

They're trying so hard to stay relevant and resist the Trump administration. Instead of being some glorious rebel force, they're little more than a circus side-show act.

Today was, apparently, another Day of Action -- and by 'Day of Action' we mean 'stand around with signs for a bit before the Soros money runs out.'

Ted Lieu decided to thank these people:

And he literally turned it into a meme:

Clown. Show.

They could not care less. About Americans, that is.

LMAO.

Not much diversity at all.

Ted doesn't care about the homeless.

For them, it's the 1960s all over again.

In the Republican Party, that's where.

