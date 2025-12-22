Young Girl in Minnesota Says They Should Not Be Illegal Because We're on Stolen Land

I can't tell from the clip if this girl is Somali or even in Minnesota (though she probably is), but I can certainly tell she's a product of the public school system. She's already arguing that we're all on stolen land, so nobody should be illegal. Her school board probably starts each meeting with a land acknowledgment.

If this is stolen land and people know it, out of good conscience, they should stop coming here to this evil country.

Somali girI in Minnesota: "We should not be illegal. This is stolen land." pic.twitter.com/MqoPa4ujzm — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 22, 2025

Is she illegal?

Speaking of illegal, is she here legally? — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) December 22, 2025

How does it benefit America to bring people like this here? If it doesn't benefit America, why is it being done? — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) December 22, 2025

All children in K-12 are taught to believe and repeat every word this young girl is saying. https://t.co/YI7pKzjG1c — Courage Is A Habit (@CourageHabit) December 22, 2025

If it's stolen land, surely she should leave it. — @KevinGutzman (@KevinGutzman) December 22, 2025

Someone needs to tell her it was conquered land. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) December 22, 2025

We've been assured that the settlers themselves were immigrants.

It’s conquered. They wouldn’t know. Why are we allowing it? — Sputnik🛰️ (@SputniksWorld) December 22, 2025

This ideology is completely unacceptable for immigrants to have towards their host countries. — Divisive Content (@DivisiveContent) December 22, 2025

This land wasn’t stolen, it was conquered and legally purchased. If you don’t want to be called illegal anymore, then get your paperwork in order, nullify your allegiance to your previous home & assimilate to the American way of life. It’s that simple. Until then, you’re illegal! — Based Bandita (@BasedBandita) December 22, 2025

She learned that from a liberal educator. So obnoxious. — Spitfire (@RealSpitfire) December 22, 2025

Illegal or not, they should all go back. This is righteously conquered land. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 22, 2025

And it's slowly and quietly being conquered again. Just look at Europe.

"America is stolen land, so it belongs to Somalia now." — Colin O'Brien (@RadioCarpenter) December 22, 2025

Evoking the plight of the American Indian is the biggest possible self-own that any invader could possibly ever accomplish.

All it does is point out precisely why native born Americans should defend their borders, their language, their culture... and YES, their demographics too! — StillLivinginthewoods (@Stillnthewoods) December 22, 2025

If the land is stolen then she's double-illegal — Zonkey (@Zonkeyhote) December 22, 2025

If she believes that, then why is she on stolen land?



Surely she's guilty as the rest? — iNeo_G 🚀 💫 ✨ 🇬🇧 🇺🇲 (@iNeo_G) December 22, 2025

In that case, she can be deported with absolutely no due process in the least. It's a free-for-all! — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) December 22, 2025

Brainwashing in progress. What kind of citizen will SHE be? If you think we have problems NOW, wait until she and her cohort are out demonstrating. — Quaran-Tina (@superbucks2050) December 22, 2025

We wonder how this affects the intersectionality ladder. If you're Somali, you're oppressed; if you're an illegal, you're even more oppressed, but no one is more oppressed than Native Americans, except for transgender Native Americans.

***

