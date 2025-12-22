Congresswoman Is Appalled That Trump and Vance Can't Stop With the Openly Racist...
Brian Stelter Pretty Jazzed That Canadian TV Channel Has Posted That 60 Minutes...
DOJ Sues DC Metropolitan Police Department for Infringement on Second Amendment Rights
Palmeri Claims Blowing Up Terrorist Boats Damages Trump's Legacy More Than Biden's Afghani...
Harmeet K. Dhillon Suing Minneapolis Public Schools for Anti-White Discrimination
'PEAK IRONY!' Joe Biden's Preemptively Pardoned Son Slams Connected Elites Who Avoid Conse...
There’s More to the Story of Four Masked Federal Agents Tacking a Man...
NPR's Hilarious Memo Ends Professor Carl Tobias's Reign as Rent-a-Quote King After 77...
Ezra Klein and the NYT Ask a VERY Stupid Question; Twitter Obliges Them...
'This Is Amazing': Rep. Jasmine Crockett Says the Right Fears Her Authenticity (Roll...
Leftists Lose It Over Bari Weiss's Sane Memo: 'Just Add Context and Sources'...
Mass Deportation Checks Tripled: Kristi Noem Gets Serious
Tubba Bubba Exposed: Eli Lake Demands Clinton Accountability Over Damning Epstein Photos—I...
The Spiciest, Weirdest, and Funniest Hot Takes From TPUSA’s AmericaFest 2025

Young Girl in Minnesota Says They Should Not Be Illegal Because We're on Stolen Land

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on December 22, 2025
Twitter

I can't tell from the clip if this girl is Somali or even in Minnesota (though she probably is), but I can certainly tell she's a product of the public school system. She's already arguing that we're all on stolen land, so nobody should be illegal. Her school board probably starts each meeting with a land acknowledgment.

Advertisement

If this is stolen land and people know it, out of good conscience, they should stop coming here to this evil country.

Is she illegal?

We've been assured that the settlers themselves were immigrants.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

And it's slowly and quietly being conquered again. Just look at Europe.

Advertisement

We wonder how this affects the intersectionality ladder. If you're Somali, you're oppressed; if you're an illegal, you're even more oppressed, but no one is more oppressed than Native Americans, except for transgender Native Americans.

***

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to dismantle the Department of Education and ensure America's kids get the education they deserve.

Help us fight back against Big Government waste and restore power back to the states. Join Twitchy VIP today and use promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

EDUCATION ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION WOKE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Congresswoman Is Appalled That Trump and Vance Can't Stop With the Openly Racist Comments
Brett T.
Ezra Klein and the NYT Ask a VERY Stupid Question; Twitter Obliges Them With Answers
Grateful Calvin
There’s More to the Story of Four Masked Federal Agents Tacking a Man on a Bicycle
Brett T.
NPR's Hilarious Memo Ends Professor Carl Tobias's Reign as Rent-a-Quote King After 77 Stories
justmindy
Brian Stelter Pretty Jazzed That Canadian TV Channel Has Posted That 60 Minutes Segment
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement