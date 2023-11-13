Newsweek Features Prominent and Fairly OBVIOUS Parody Account in Dylan Mulvaney Puff Piece and BAHAHA

We are the first to admit that with the new 'verification' system on Twitter, it's easy to get taken by a parody. Especially when the parody in question is pretty damn good.

What does it say about the Left when parodies are so damn believable? In fact, they're believable enough for a news outlet to include them in writing about Dylan Mulvaney.

Ann was quite happy about it:

Apparently I was quoted in Newsweek. pic.twitter.com/Myr4El1s0s — Ann Lesby, PhD (she/her) 🌈 (@AnnLesbyPhD) November 12, 2023

Oh man, we so needed a laugh after all of the hate-filled garbage we wrote about earlier today and this did the trick.

Thank you to @Newsweek for quoting me in this brave and stunning article about Dylan Mulvaney's Woman of the Year achievement. https://t.co/syOfhFz0Va — Ann Lesby, PhD (she/her) 🌈 (@AnnLesbyPhD) November 12, 2023

And of course, another outlet calling a man 'woman of the year'.

2023 just keeps on getting dumber.

This is delicious. Well done. — Matt Paulus 🇺🇸 (@mdpaulus) November 13, 2023

This is amazing. 😂😂 — Angela 🧡🕊 (@anjeleena_lee) November 13, 2023

And that pretty much sums up Newsweek's value as a source of news and information. — Arklytte (@Arklytte) November 13, 2023

Don't it though?

The fact they thought this was a good quote to use is what's stunning. — Wanda (@WandaAuntie) November 13, 2023

Considering the brain trusts who work at these outlets? Nothing shocks or stuns us anymore when it comes to the T R A N S issue.

Why are they using this man’s preferred pronouns smh — Yellow💛⭐️ (@TheYellowKazoo) November 13, 2023

Good question.

Keep in mind though, they thought a parody account was a good source of support for the entire post so ... yeah.

