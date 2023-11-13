Gov. Gavin Newsom Confirms Reason San Fran Officials are Suddenly 'Cleaning Up This...
There's One Person Who Was Pissed at Trump's UFC Entourage
OMG, This is REAL! Prankster Calls Harvard Admissions About Admitting Her Hamas TERRORIST...
WaPo Gets SHREDDED After Insisting Most Americans are 'Better Off' Under Biden
Maryanne Trump Barry, Older Sister of Donald Trump, Passes Away at 86
Linda Sarsour Crawling Out From Under Her Bridge to Jump on Anti-Semitism Train...
POTUS Wants Us to View 'Bidenomics' Through the Eyes of People in Scranton...
Who's Lying About Why Republicans Lost in Virginia?
QAnon Shaman Files for 2024 Congressional Bid and LOOOOOL, Lefites are Melting Down...
Jen Psaki's Warning About Trump Melts Projection Detectors (But Makes a GREAT Case...
TOOL Claiming Israel 'is Making Peeps Take a Second look at Hitler' Dragged...
Secret Service Agents with Biden's Granddaughter Fire at Three Individuals Breaking Into G...
You Don't Hate Them Enough: The Hill Blames Israel For Firing At Hospital...
Monday Morning Meme Madness

Newsweek Features Prominent and Fairly OBVIOUS Parody Account in Dylan Mulvaney Puff Piece and BAHAHA

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:05 PM on November 13, 2023
TikTok

We are the first to admit that with the new 'verification' system on Twitter, it's easy to get taken by a parody. Especially when the parody in question is pretty damn good.

Advertisement

Like Ann Lesby, Ph.D.

What does it say about the Left when parodies are so damn believable? In fact, they're believable enough for a news outlet to include them in writing about Dylan Mulvaney.

Ha.

HA ha.

Ann was quite happy about it:

Oh man, we so needed a laugh after all of the hate-filled garbage we wrote about earlier today and this did the trick.

HAAAAAAAAAAA.

And of course, another outlet calling a man 'woman of the year'.

2023 just keeps on getting dumber.

Don't it though?

Considering the brain trusts who work at these outlets? Nothing shocks or stuns us anymore when it comes to the T R A N S issue.

Recommended

OMG, This is REAL! Prankster Calls Harvard Admissions About Admitting Her Hamas TERRORIST Son (Listen)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Good question.

Keep in mind though, they thought a parody account was a good source of support for the entire post so ... yeah.

***

Related:

Linda Sarsour Reminds Us She's the BIGGEST Anti-Semite of Them ALL With 'Little People' Speech (Watch)

TOOL Claiming Israel 'is Making Peeps Take a Second look at Hitler' Dragged SO Much He Tries Backpedaling

Biden Shifts Into 'Campaign Mode' Threatening to Attack Trump More ANNND All Anyone Can Do Is Laugh

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: NEWSWEEK DYLAN MULVANEY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

OMG, This is REAL! Prankster Calls Harvard Admissions About Admitting Her Hamas TERRORIST Son (Listen)
Sam J.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
WaPo Gets SHREDDED After Insisting Most Americans are 'Better Off' Under Biden
Doug P.
POTUS Wants Us to View 'Bidenomics' Through the Eyes of People in Scranton (So Let's Do That)
Doug P.
Linda Sarsour Crawling Out From Under Her Bridge to Jump on Anti-Semitism Train Does NOT Go Well (Watch)
Sam J.
TOOL Claiming Israel 'is Making Peeps Take a Second look at Hitler' Dragged SO Much He Tries Backpedaling
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
OMG, This is REAL! Prankster Calls Harvard Admissions About Admitting Her Hamas TERRORIST Son (Listen) Sam J.
Advertisement