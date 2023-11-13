Linda Sarsour Crawling Out From Under Her Bridge to Jump on Anti-Semitism Train Does NOT Go Well (Watch)

Newsweek Features Prominent and Fairly OBVIOUS Parody Account in Dylan Mulvaney Puff Piece...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:40 AM on November 13, 2023
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

HOO boy, it's been a hot minute since we last wrote about Linda Sarsour ALTHOUGH, if we're being honest, with the rise in antisemitism in this country, we're not exactly surprised she's crossed our radar again.

And yes, she's as horrible and awful as she ever was.

Don't let the 'provocateurs' get you fired by tearing down their 'little posters.' 

Or you know, don't be disgusting antisemitic garbage people. 

This isn't difficult.

It's what she does best.

Possibly.

If so though, she's awfully convincing.

Talk to the Democrats, Lefties, and Progressives - they built this mess in the name of 'equity' and inclusion. We're the big meanies who said, 'Hey, we should probably be careful about who we let into our country.'

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Ding ding ding.

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: HAMAS HATE ISRAEL LINDA SARSOUR

