Linda Sarsour Crawling Out From Under Her Bridge to Jump on Anti-Semitism Train Does NOT Go Well (Watch)

HOO boy, it's been a hot minute since we last wrote about Linda Sarsour ALTHOUGH, if we're being honest, with the rise in antisemitism in this country, we're not exactly surprised she's crossed our radar again.

And yes, she's as horrible and awful as she ever was.

Who are these “they” people that Rashida Tlaib’s buddy Linda Sarsour is talking about?pic.twitter.com/W99tdId67V — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) November 12, 2023

Don't let the 'provocateurs' get you fired by tearing down their 'little posters.'

Or you know, don't be disgusting antisemitic garbage people.

This isn't difficult.

Linda Sarsour: Peddling hate. — enrich12 (@enrich1212) November 13, 2023

It's what she does best.

I am not sure how many people realize this, but these people like @lsarsour @TheRevAl @RevJJackson and the list goes on and on make millions of dollars foisting rage onto the public. They are rage artists, heck I'd venture to guess they themselves don't believe their garbage. — 🇺🇸Mark Clabaugh🇺🇸 (@clabaugh_mark) November 12, 2023

Possibly.

If so though, she's awfully convincing.

Referring to posters of kidnapped children as “their little posters”. She is arguing that ripping down posters of victims is reasonable, and because ‘they’ are ‘provocateurs’, the posters are traps. These are truly awful people. How did we get here? — PownalForever (@PownalForever) November 12, 2023

Talk to the Democrats, Lefties, and Progressives - they built this mess in the name of 'equity' and inclusion. We're the big meanies who said, 'Hey, we should probably be careful about who we let into our country.'

What she meant was, cover your face and don't get caught — LiLi (@Gone2theBeach) November 12, 2023

Ding ding ding.

