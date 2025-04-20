Promised Persecution: Jamie Raskin Says Retribution is Coming for Those Who've Opposed His Dem Party

VIP
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:00 AM on April 20, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Representative Jamie Raskin promises retribution against his party’s ‘authoritarian’ and ‘fascist’ political opponents if his Democrat Party regains power. Since everything Democrats hate or oppose is automatically labeled fascism or authoritarian, this means his party is going after everyone who has ever dared to disagree with his insane, tyrannical party.

Have a listen. (WATCH)

There is little chance of Raskin being voted out of office, so the Dem Party uses him to launch their most ridiculous attacks. Examples are here, here, here, and here.

Commenters fear that if Democrats regain power, they will do everything to imprison people who’ve done nothing wrong.

Many on X feel Attorney General Pam Bondi is moving too slowly with promised investigations and arrests.

Commenters say the only authoritarians are in the Democrat Party, and Raskin is chief among them.

The Democrats have spent years going after political opponents like President Donald Trump. Posters are right. They excel at doing what they accuse others of doing.

Tags: AUTHORITARIAN DONALD TRUMP ELECTION FASCISM FASCIST JAMIE RASKIN

