Promised Persecution: Jamie Raskin Says Retribution is Coming for Those Who've Opposed His Dem Party

Representative Jamie Raskin promises retribution against his party’s ‘authoritarian’ and ‘fascist’ political opponents if his Democrat Party regains power. Since everything Democrats hate or oppose is automatically labeled fascism or authoritarian, this means his party is going after everyone who has ever dared to disagree with his insane, tyrannical party.

🚨Radical leftist Jamie Raskin says his political opposition will face repercussions for unleashing “fascist chaos” should Dems regain power:



“When we come back to power — and we will — are not going to look kindly upon people who facilitated authoritarianism in our country." pic.twitter.com/R03YdqHlTW — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 19, 2025

Well, he *has* no political opposition in Maryland, so he can make inflammatory statements like this without fear of repercussions. Until someone looks into his and his wife’s bank accounts, his verbal diarrhea will continue unabated. — Robert W 🇺🇸 ⚾️ 🚁 🎙🍊 (@RWcopter) April 19, 2025

There is little chance of Raskin being voted out of office, so the Dem Party uses him to launch their most ridiculous attacks. Examples are here, here, here, and here.

Commenters fear that if Democrats regain power, they will do everything to imprison people who’ve done nothing wrong.

I know people don’t like hearing this, but if we don’t get accountability for the corrupt lawfare over the past 4 years, these lunatics will throw us all in prison if they retake power. — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) April 19, 2025

Essentially what he is now openly admitting. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 19, 2025

You are absolutely correct! They will hunt all of us down with joy! — D Ellen Zito (@DEllenZito1) April 19, 2025

3 months no arrests. Bondi is chasing street hoods while the Democrats are openly planning their revenge. — Epstein's Sheet. 🧻 (@meantweeting1) April 19, 2025

Many on X feel Attorney General Pam Bondi is moving too slowly with promised investigations and arrests.

Commenters say the only authoritarians are in the Democrat Party, and Raskin is chief among them.

So his perceived authoritarianism is bad, but his actual authoritarianism is OK? 🤔



Got it. 🙄 — Texas🔥Heat (@Lone_Star_Heat) April 19, 2025

Yep. That’s the way it works. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 19, 2025

Exactly - the double standard of the Democratic Party … calling everybody else what they know that they truly are — Christine (@ChristineStah18) April 19, 2025

💯 They always accuse others of what they are doing. — Norma Geiman (@NormaGeiman) April 19, 2025

The Democrats have spent years going after political opponents like President Donald Trump. Posters are right. They excel at doing what they accuse others of doing.