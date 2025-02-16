Rantin’ Raskin: Democrat Breathlessly Claims Musk and DOGE Are Cover for Trump Fraud and Corruption





It’s hard to take a person with a preemptive pardon from former President Joe Biden seriously when they rant about stopping corruption. Democrat Representative Jamie Raskin of Maryland is making the cable ‘news’ rounds hopelessly trying to convince viewers that Musk and DOGE eliminating wasteful spending and making government more efficient is the real corruption.

Here’s Raskin ranting. (WATCH)

🚨Jamie Raskin, who accepted a preemptive pardon from a corrupt president to cover for his crimes —



— wants people to believe that DOGE is a “fraud” and a cover for Trump admin corruption:



“They’re wiping out the anti-corruption layer of our government." pic.twitter.com/IJNe84SjI7 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 15, 2025

Raskin is a hypocrite, of course. Besides the preemptive pardon, he was once caught trying to avoid paying his taxes. Commenters remember.

Democrats always project their own evils.@RepRaskin is a fraud and a crook.



He’s been ripping off the American people his entire career.



Such as failing to report huge windfalls for his family in order to avoid paying taxes.



Raskin is a huge hypocrite. pic.twitter.com/lakX8VNFNl — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 15, 2025

Raskin is the last person you’d expect to complain about fraud and corruption. 🤣 — William Bart (@WilliamHBart) February 15, 2025

Raskin is the poster boy for fraud and corruption — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 15, 2025

Follow the Money — Donna (@GLorden1953) February 15, 2025

There’s no reason to think he’s changed. A good rule of thumb is that those who scream the loudest about government audits are usually the ones who need to be audited themselves.

Raskin is one confused Democrat.

Exposing corruption is corrupt. Or something — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) February 15, 2025

Democrats believe this. They are this confused. — Ultra MAGAnomics (@frlarson) February 15, 2025

Well, it appears all Dems are confused about Musk and DOGE.

There’s nothing to be confused about. He and DOGE are eliminating wasteful spending that’s been making its way back into Democrats’ pockets.

The people who built the corrupt system are always the loudest when someone tries to dismantle it. Raskin is just another insider protecting his racket. — TechSignals (@TechSignalsonX) February 15, 2025

Raskin’s worried about his gravy train — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 12, 2025

Raskin is in 100% freak out mode.



DOGE is uncovering corruption right and left.



Why is Raskin afraid of corruption being uncovered? — floridanow1 (@floridanow1) February 15, 2025

I thought Jamie was going to need a brown paper bag to hyperventilate into — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 15, 2025

True....he knows the hammer is coming. — floridanow1 (@floridanow1) February 15, 2025

We fully expect Democrats to start bursting blood vessels as their ranting and screaming increases. The stress and fear are only going to grow as Musk and DOGE expose all of their corruption. Glad we’ve scored front-row seats for the show.