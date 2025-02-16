Hogg at the Trough: Dem’s Vice Chair Reportedly Using New Position to Gorge...
Rantin’ Raskin: Democrat Breathlessly Claims Musk and DOGE Are Cover for Trump Fraud and Corruption

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  12:30 AM on February 16, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana


It’s hard to take a person with a preemptive pardon from former President Joe Biden seriously when they rant about stopping corruption. Democrat Representative Jamie Raskin of Maryland is making the cable ‘news’ rounds hopelessly trying to convince viewers that Musk and DOGE eliminating wasteful spending and making government more efficient is the real corruption.

Here’s Raskin ranting. (WATCH)

Raskin is a hypocrite, of course. Besides the preemptive pardon, he was once caught trying to avoid paying his taxes. Commenters remember.

There’s no reason to think he’s changed. A good rule of thumb is that those who scream the loudest about government audits are usually the ones who need to be audited themselves.

Raskin is one confused Democrat.

Well, it appears all Dems are confused about Musk and DOGE.

There’s nothing to be confused about. He and DOGE are eliminating wasteful spending that’s been making its way back into Democrats’ pockets.

We fully expect Democrats to start bursting blood vessels as their ranting and screaming increases. The stress and fear are only going to grow as Musk and DOGE expose all of their corruption. Glad we’ve scored front-row seats for the show.

