Canada Conspiracy: Jamie Raskin Says Trump Wants to Annex Our Northern Neighbor to Make Musk President

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:07 AM on March 25, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Democrat Representative Jamie Raskin of Maryland has a BlueAnon-level conspiracy theory on why President Donald Trump wants to annex Canada. It’s all an elaborate plan to enable Elon Musk to win the White House. No, really! Yes, we’re laughing, too.

Here you go. (WATCH)

Senator John Kennedy says letting Democrats spout insanity is the key to Republicans gaining more seats in Congress. This strategy is cheekily called ‘Operation Let Them Speak.’

Raskin is doing great for Republicans. Commenters wonder if he comes up with his material or has help.

We’re sure that Raskin and the Truth have never been together in the same room.

Posters know it's an absurd theory, but they think Raskin truly believes it.

President Donald Trump has broken the Democrat Party, some members more so than others. Raskin is clearly one of the more Trump-damaged of the bunch. Keep speaking Jamie, you're doing great!

