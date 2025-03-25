Canada Conspiracy: Jamie Raskin Says Trump Wants to Annex Our Northern Neighbor to Make Musk President

Democrat Representative Jamie Raskin of Maryland has a BlueAnon-level conspiracy theory on why President Donald Trump wants to annex Canada. It’s all an elaborate plan to enable Elon Musk to win the White House. No, really! Yes, we’re laughing, too.

Advertisement

Here you go. (WATCH)

🚨Demented conspiracy-theorist Jamie Raskin says Trump wants to annex Canada so he can install Elon Musk as president.



Another “let them talk” strategy success:pic.twitter.com/730AhaTpVm — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 24, 2025

Demented is an understatement — Jean (@jazziejaf) March 24, 202

"Never interrupt your opponent while he is in the middle of making a mistake." — Sun Tzu — Laurence with a U (@Laurence5905) March 25, 202

Just keep talking.. Just keep talking.. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) March 25, 2025

Senator John Kennedy says letting Democrats spout insanity is the key to Republicans gaining more seats in Congress. This strategy is cheekily called ‘Operation Let Them Speak.’

Raskin is doing great for Republicans. Commenters wonder if he comes up with his material or has help.

Where do they dream this crap up?



This guy is clearly missing a few cards from the deck — Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) March 24, 2025

Wonder if they come up with this themselves or if this is all some strategy group for the dnc? — Leonard Soares (@leonard_per) March 24, 2025\

Grasping at straws. They are drowning and going to say and do really dumb stuff. It's awesome to watch. — Upside Down World (@80s_Patriot) March 25, 2025

Raskin is not known for having a close relationship with the truth — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 24, 2025

We’re sure that Raskin and the Truth have never been together in the same room.

Posters know it's an absurd theory, but they think Raskin truly believes it.

Talk about "outta' this world conspiracies!" This would be right up there with BigFoot and SpaceAliens. Judging by who's saying it, I think he's serious. He actually believes it. Whatever lunatic theory they're trying this week...more power to em'.😉 — MrBill (@mrbr3c) March 24, 2025

To arrive at that conspiracy, Raskin can not be well. — George M. Nicholas (@GeogeM3) March 24, 2025

He never really has been. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 24, 2025

President Donald Trump has broken the Democrat Party, some members more so than others. Raskin is clearly one of the more Trump-damaged of the bunch. Keep speaking Jamie, you're doing great!