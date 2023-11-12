Bill Maher Calls Out Obama's 'Moral Equivalency' on Israel and Hamas, Says He's...
Could Watch This OVER and Over Again: British Football Fans Have Had ENOUGH of Anti-Israel Protesters

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:20 AM on November 12, 2023
Twitchy/Meme

Maybe it's just us but we're pretty sure we wouldn't go out of our way to pick a fight with British Football fans. And you think Americans are passionate about OUR football.

Would appear these 'fans' have had enough of the anti-Israel protesters and are DONE with them.

Watch:

Could watch this over and over again.

Notice how all but one sort of runs away .. until the others convince him to let it go. 

Let them FIGHT.

Heh.

Oh yeah, the media would totally vilify the football players and make them out to be the bad guys attacking the pro-HUMANITARIANS out there fighting for freedom and stuff.

But we'd know the truth.

This isn't difficult.

***

