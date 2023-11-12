Could Watch This OVER and Over Again: British Football Fans Have Had ENOUGH of Anti-Israel Protesters

Maybe it's just us but we're pretty sure we wouldn't go out of our way to pick a fight with British Football fans. And you think Americans are passionate about OUR football.

Would appear these 'fans' have had enough of the anti-Israel protesters and are DONE with them.

Watch:

Anti-Israel protesters and British football fans clashing at Trafalgar Square in London last night



🇬🇧🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/8hBb0aiEm4 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 12, 2023

Could watch this over and over again.

Notice how all but one sort of runs away .. until the others convince him to let it go.

HAMAS supporters down down 😠 — Woman Fight Club 🥊 (@rajraj20001) November 12, 2023

That’s the spirit Uk , take your country back ✊🏼👏🏼 — Morja (@MorjaAlex) November 12, 2023

Despite the derision by MSM and the whining of the snobs, it appears that Britain‘s best hope against jihad is these football fans — The Real Abraham (@TheRealAbraham8) November 12, 2023

Why do I think that the football fans would be the victors? — MoSmith (@MoSmithHMC) November 12, 2023

Let them FIGHT.

Heh.

The British media would probably call them far right because that is easier than to take on the real issue. — Angry Crab Cake (@AngryCrabCake66) November 12, 2023

Oh yeah, the media would totally vilify the football players and make them out to be the bad guys attacking the pro-HUMANITARIANS out there fighting for freedom and stuff.

But we'd know the truth.

They should protest in their country, not come to another for a better life and act like that. — Paul C. (@pseptimiu31) November 12, 2023

This isn't difficult.

