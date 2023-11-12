Hey A-HOLES Calling Trump Supporters Nazis, Explain THIS Guy Praising Hitler for 'Handling...
HOLD the Phone! Virginia MIGHT Not be Lost After All ... Cheating Democrats Caught Cheating?! (Again?!)

10:05 AM on November 12, 2023
AP Photo/Steve Helber, File

As any and all Twitchy readers know, Democrats have been accused of cheating MORE than once, and sorry NOT SORRY, that doesn't make us traitors or terrorists or any other ridiculous name they call us for saying so. Own it, Democrats. Just because they've given your tactics new names like 'ballot harvesting' doesn't mean it's not corrupt and unethical AF.

And speaking of corrupt and unethical AF, forget how Democrats redistricted Virginia to make it an uphill battle for any Republican OR that Ronna McDaniel flat-out refused to help in the 2023 elections ... looks like a Democrat has been busted lying about her residence.

We know you're shocked just like us.

Not.

No way. Democrats are usually so honest and stuff.

From The Daily Wire:

Virginia Democrats last week took control of the state House and retained control of the state Senate by one seat — but a winning senator may have lied about residing in the district, a situation that could lead to the chamber falling into Republican hands.

Democrats are slated to control the state Senate 21-19, but if Ghazala Hashmi is ineligible to hold office because she lied on her campaign paperwork, then a situation could arise where she is replaced by a Republican, and Republican Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears would cast tie-breaking votes.

Virginia Senate candidates are required to live in the district they are running for, and Hashmi filed candidacy paperwork saying she lived in an apartment on Boulder Lake Drive in North Chesterfield in Senate District 15.

Gosh, this seems important. 

Ahem.

If they were able to feel shame they'd be Republicans.

We'll keep an eye on this and update as we learn more. In the meantime, send your prayers to Virginia - we need them!

***

