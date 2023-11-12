James Woods Goes Straight-Up COME GET SOME on Sleepy Joe With Multiple Posts Exposing Biden's America

This editor started following James Woods on Twitter over a decade ago because of his take-no-prisoners attitude when it comes to calling stupid, horrible, terrible, ridiculous, annoying, and even evil people/candidates/policies out. Woods didn't care about making friends then, and he doesn't care about making them now.
Which makes him a total bada*s. He's uncancellable.
Looks like he decided to 'assemble' posts highlighting America under Joe Biden to remind Americans what a terrible job ol' Sleepy Joe is doing. Heck, 'Biden's America' trended for a bit even.
And when you see America like this? Yeah, it's easy to see just how much Biden sucks.
Joe Biden’s America pic.twitter.com/NkHhiecK4D— Justice Never Sleeps (@RandPaul4Prez24) November 5, 2023
Don't like our flag?
Don't like our founders?
GTFO.
Biden’s America.#NeverAgainIsNow pic.twitter.com/UgfMUrwSqo— Kathleen 🇺🇸🇻🇦✝️🇮🇪☘️ (@dmbseven41) November 7, 2023
Anti-Semitism is out of control in America, but Joe is more concerned about Islamophobia.
Keep going.
New York City ! Joe Biden's America ! pic.twitter.com/gNmC36vAHs— Draven von Lycanthrope (@CryptidAnalysis) November 12, 2023
Cripes.
November 12, 2023
Biden's America.
Indeed.
November 12, 2023
Look at how calmly he breaks that window. Like he doesn't have a care about being caught in the world.
Biden’s America. And, yes, that’s a battle axe in his hand. pic.twitter.com/i0axuB53yD— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) November 12, 2023
And they wonder why so many of us refuse to be disarmed.
Robberies in DC are up 68% compared to last year so stores like CVS are replacing items like toilet paper with framed photos.— Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) November 12, 2023
You then have to press a button to have an associate securely get you your TP.
That’s Biden’s America. pic.twitter.com/JszgpvGroW
But but but ... orange man BAD! Decency is on the ballot again! Something something something!
The White House is telling schools to stock up on Narcan and train teachers on how to administer it as drug overdose deaths skyrocket, explaining “Our schools are on the frontlines of this epidemic…”— Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) November 2, 2023
Meanwhile, fentanyl freely flows across our open border.
Biden’s America. pic.twitter.com/cucgApJyHQ
Inexcusable.
Biden’s America! pic.twitter.com/BLj2UH2kGF— Texas (@MustangMan_TX) November 5, 2023
They're putting cleaners in CHAINS.
There is definitely a dig about Biden telling Black Americans Republicans want to put them back in chains to be made here, but we can't quite come up with it. Maybe more coffee first.
November 12, 2023
EXACTLY what it feels like.
***
