James Woods Goes Straight-Up COME GET SOME on Sleepy Joe With Multiple Posts Exposing Biden's America

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:35 AM on November 12, 2023
Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File

This editor started following James Woods on Twitter over a decade ago because of his take-no-prisoners attitude when it comes to calling stupid, horrible, terrible, ridiculous, annoying, and even evil people/candidates/policies out. Woods didn't care about making friends then, and he doesn't care about making them now.

Which makes him a total bada*s. He's uncancellable.

Looks like he decided to 'assemble' posts highlighting America under Joe Biden to remind Americans what a terrible job ol' Sleepy Joe is doing. Heck, 'Biden's America' trended for a bit even.

And when you see America like this? Yeah, it's easy to see just how much Biden sucks.

Don't like our flag? 

Don't like our founders?

GTFO.

Anti-Semitism is out of control in America, but Joe is more concerned about Islamophobia.

Keep going.

Cripes.

Biden's America.

Indeed.

Look at how calmly he breaks that window. Like he doesn't have a care about being caught in the world.

And they wonder why so many of us refuse to be disarmed.

But but but ... orange man BAD! Decency is on the ballot again! Something something something!

Inexcusable.

They're putting cleaners in CHAINS.

There is definitely a dig about Biden telling Black Americans Republicans want to put them back in chains to be made here, but we can't quite come up with it. Maybe more coffee first.

EXACTLY what it feels like.

***

