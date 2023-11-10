WOW! There is Bats**t Crazy and Then There's THIS Thread About Why Matthew Perry REALLY Died and Yikes

DEI Scold Goes Off on Random Guy For Not Having had Enough Women...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:40 PM on November 10, 2023
Twitchy

Every once in a while we come across a thread that is so crazy insane that we have to share it. It's not that the thread is actually all that good and definitely not because it's true (this one, WOOF), but you all should bask in the 'what the eff' glory of threads like this one with us.

Especially on a Friday afternoon.

This thread about Matthew Perry's death is ... something else.

Take a look:

Alrighty then.

So, we did skip a couple of tweets in this thread because WOOF. Again.

This one? Has 24k views already:

Yeah, that's not gonna happen.

K.

Or you know, let's not.

There are several posts that we're skipping over that are too much ... seriously. Something about Bourdain and Hillary Clinton eating babies. Don't make that face, we didn't write it.

Or you know, Bourdain was making a joke.

Skipping another one.

Hey, if you want to see all of this insanity head on over to Twitter. 

Hrm.

Wait for it ...

Awww, of course. Purple doors are THE DEBBIL!

Duh.

*snorts*

Again. Skipped A LOT.

Perry prayed to God though, just sayin'.

Leave it to Hollaria Brien, Esq to not only bring this thread to our attention but sum it up quite simply.

Yeah, we got nothing.

You're welcome and Happy Friday!

***

