WOW! There is Bats**t Crazy and Then There's THIS Thread About Why Matthew Perry REALLY Died and Yikes

Every once in a while we come across a thread that is so crazy insane that we have to share it. It's not that the thread is actually all that good and definitely not because it's true (this one, WOOF), but you all should bask in the 'what the eff' glory of threads like this one with us.

Especially on a Friday afternoon.

This thread about Matthew Perry's death is ... something else.

Take a look:

1/🧵#MatthewPerry Conspiracy Part 2



👁️The One with the Sacrifice 👁️



In this thread I will breakdown every possible conspiracy surrounding Matthew Perry’s death from the V@ccine to Epstein and everything in between



But by the end you will realize it was a ritualistic sacrifice! pic.twitter.com/2euu0PafKa — Tommy G (@Tommygreturns2) November 10, 2023

Alrighty then.

So, we did skip a couple of tweets in this thread because WOOF. Again.

This one? Has 24k views already:

5/ In this thread there are obviously going to be some “reaches”, as in any thread of mine, but be aware that what is a “reach” for u, is a “certainty” for someone else.



Also, what fun would these threads be if we didn’t get a little weird right?



Try to stay with me til the end pic.twitter.com/itCDKR28Fi — Tommy G (@Tommygreturns2) November 10, 2023

Yeah, that's not gonna happen.

6/ I know believing the lovable Chandler Bing selling his soul, and his Friends cast-mates being in a satanic cult MAY seem like an insane reach…



But I am certain if u finish this, you will get SOMETHING (if not a lot) out of it that may sway you



LET’S HEAD DOWN THE RABBITHOLE pic.twitter.com/txgP4SBV9p — Tommy G (@Tommygreturns2) November 10, 2023

K.

Or you know, let's not.

There are several posts that we're skipping over that are too much ... seriously. Something about Bourdain and Hillary Clinton eating babies. Don't make that face, we didn't write it.

10/So how’s this tie to Friends?



Well Anthony wasn’t just exposing the Clintons…



HE WAS EXPOSING EVERYONE!



And just 30 days before his murder he posted a tweet which sent the conspiracy world into a tailspin…



Claiming the Friends cast would chant “Hail Satan” during breaks! pic.twitter.com/2o5qsNokjL — Tommy G (@Tommygreturns2) November 10, 2023

Or you know, Bourdain was making a joke.

Skipping another one.

Hey, if you want to see all of this insanity head on over to Twitter.

12/ Back to the Friends “chants”



There was a weird scene I found when researching the reunion episode



Joey mentions how he broke his arm in an episode & it was:



“The only episode we didn’t do the huddle!”



If Bourdain is right, the “huddle” is the satanic chant



Stay w/ me pic.twitter.com/5QkLD7KNgb — Tommy G (@Tommygreturns2) November 10, 2023

Hrm.

13/ Now… i pride myself on logic and instincts (hence how these rabbit holes happen)



There is something REALLY WRONG with this next video.



The cast goes to show where they did “the huddle” and in every huddle there is a prayer or cheer…



So what’s wrong with this scene? pic.twitter.com/8vOD1y4M6T — Tommy G (@Tommygreturns2) November 10, 2023

Wait for it ...

14/ I want u to notice a few things..



1) They met in front of the “PURPLE DOOR”



As most of you know the color purple is VERY important amongst the cabal, but…



A purple door represents A WITCH lives there who does dark magic!



And on this purple door was an all seeing eye 👁️ pic.twitter.com/gqVFhoXu9h — Tommy G (@Tommygreturns2) November 10, 2023

Awww, of course. Purple doors are THE DEBBIL!

Duh.

*snorts*

27/ If you don’t belive me that he did…



Maybe u will listen to Perry himself!



In his memoir he clearly states:



“3 Weeks before the Friends audition I got on my knees and told “God” you can do anything you want to me, just make me famous”



The words below are from his memoir pic.twitter.com/sgUH96ZxrN — Tommy G (@Tommygreturns2) November 10, 2023

Again. Skipped A LOT.

Perry prayed to God though, just sayin'.

Leave it to Hollaria Brien, Esq to not only bring this thread to our attention but sum it up quite simply.

I read this thread and it’s now very clear to me that Satan-worshipper Matthew Perry was murdered because he knew Anthony Bourdain was the chef who cooked babies for the Clintons. https://t.co/4rWvGsGUjU — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) November 10, 2023

Yeah, we got nothing.

You're welcome and Happy Friday!

***

