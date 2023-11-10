NBC Goes After DeSantis For Picking on Joe Biden's 'Child' and OMG-LOL the Replies are Comedy GOLD

We're not entirely sure why NBC insists on making Hunter Biden out to be some poor 'child' that Republicans keep picking on but the guy is a middle-aged, drug-addicted, degenerate who hasn't been a child in many decades. Sure, he may have the mental capacity of a child BUT that doesn't make him a child.

Advertisement

NBC.

C'mon, this is dumb. Someone close to NBC who they trust should tell them how damn dumb this really is.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says he believes going after an opponent’s children is “out of bounds” in political warfare.



DeSantis, however, goes after President Biden’s son on a weekly basis. https://t.co/6kH0lANJHu — NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) November 10, 2023

From NBC:

But out on the campaign trail, the governor does not shy from making a punchline out of Hunter Biden, 53, joking about his history of addiction and embarrassing details of his personal life that have surfaced publicly. While Hunter Biden is an adult, so is Haley’s daughter — albeit a few decades younger than the president's son. Both, however, are politicians’ children who are not in elected office.

We got nothin'.

Hunter Biden isn't a child, no matter how emotionally stunted he is. https://t.co/FpuSiHTyS3 — Boo (@IzaBooboo) November 10, 2023

And here we go:

Hunter Biden is a 53-year-old cocaine addict who has committed federal gun and tax crimes. — Sunny (@sunnyright) November 10, 2023

Hunter Biden is 53 years old, you clowns. — Ultra Grateful Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) November 10, 2023

And they're not even funny clowns.

Children.



Not 50-year-old Ivy League law graduates who got a million dollars a year on foreign corporate boards as a part of grifting with his family. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) November 10, 2023

You can’t be serious, the guy is in his 50’s he’s hardly a child. He also is involved in criminal activity with the whole Biden family. — Jill Anthony (@JillSAnthony) November 10, 2023

Leave that fiftysomething crackhead whoremonger alone, you evil Republicans! — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) November 10, 2023

Won't someone please just think of the 50-year-olds?!

Great to see you guys admit that Hunter Biden is a man child. — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) November 10, 2023

Children = minors, not fully grown adult offspring.



But you know that. Otherwise you’d be hypocrites as you frequently attack Don Jr, Eric, & Ivanka. — Jen Wright (@JenWEsq) November 10, 2023

Yup.

I bet this sounded really smart when you hit post. — J (@ARaised_Eyebrow) November 10, 2023

Did it though?

Did it really?

Heh.

Advertisement

***

Related:

John Fetterman Basically Gives the Finger to Hamas Supporters and Terrorist Apologists Can't DEAL (Watch)

Nothing to See Here, Just Proof at Least 1 of the AP Photojournalists With Hamas is a RABID Anti-Semite

Dude. NO: Chris Hayes Learns the Hard Way That Defending Bad Journalists Doing Bad Things is a BAD Idea

NBC Shaming Republicans for 'Fragmenting' Big Tech/Government Censorship Alliance Does NOT Go Well

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.