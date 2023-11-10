Nothing to See Here, Just Proof at Least 1 of the AP Photojournalists...
Ronna McDaniel Claims RNC Was Told to Stay Out of Virginia Elections Following...
Dude. NO: Chris Hayes Learns the Hard Way That Defending Bad Journalists Doing...
CNN Fact-Checker Sees 'Not One Iota of Evidence' to Support Corruption Allegation About...
Concordia Student Accused of Calling Jewish Student a Slur Tries Picking a Fight...
Media SHOCKED After Trump Suggests a GOP President Could Use Justice Dept. to...
Here's Video From That 'Urgent Manhunt' for January 6 Suspect
'I Got Some Words': Vice President Kamala Harris Cackles Like an Idiot Again
Vice Media Workers Union Throws Fit After Company Announces Layoffs, Restructuring
WaPo Columnist Explains Why Photojournalist Might Be Carrying a Grenade
The Babylon Bee Take on Grand Theft Auto VI Is A Slice of...
Oh No! We Regret to Inform You That Feminist News Site 'Jezebel' is...
Box Office Bomb? Disney and Marvel Lower Expectations for 'The Marvels'
WaPo: Parents Worried Leak of Audrey Hale's Manifesto Will Inspire Copycat Shooters

NBC Shaming Republicans for 'Fragmenting' Big Tech/Government Censorship Alliance Does NOT Go Well

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:30 AM on November 10, 2023
Meme

NBC wants us to feel sorry for the federal agencies, Big Tech, election officials, and 'researchers' who worked together to 'thwart foreign propaganda' (aka fortify the election?) because APPARENTLY, big mean Republicans are attacking them so much they have fragmented.

Advertisement

No, really.

They're upset because it's not as easy as it once was for the government to control what is seen online.

Take a gander at this hot mess of dumb:

From NBC News:

“We’re having some interaction with social media companies,” Wray said. “But all of those interactions have changed fundamentally in the wake of the court rulings.”

Wray didn’t elaborate, but sources familiar with the matter told NBC News that all the FBI’s interactions with tech platforms now have to be pre-approved and supervised by Justice Department lawyers. 

The FBI told the House Judiciary Committee that, since the court rulings, the bureau had discovered foreign influence campaigns on social media platforms but in some cases did not inform the companies about them because they were hamstrung by the new legal oversight, according to a congressional official.

“This is the worst possible outcome in terms of the injunction,” said one U.S. official familiar with the matter. “The symbiotic relationship between the government and the social media companies has definitely been fractured.”

The FBI declined to comment.

Recommended

Dude. NO: Chris Hayes Learns the Hard Way That Defending Bad Journalists Doing Bad Things is a BAD Idea
Sam J.
Advertisement

AWWW! Big Tech, and Big Gov can't work together anymore to control the narrative. 

Shucky darn!

Sounds a lot like, 'Yeah, we shut down businesses, schools, churches, funerals, weddings, and life in general BUT it was for their own good.'

Still pissed? You should be.

***

Related:

Concordia Student Accused of Calling Jewish Student a Slur Tries Picking a Fight with Gad Saad and LOL

Jamaal Bowman Using TX Chemical Plant Explosion to Fearmonger Met with 'Alarmingly' HILARIOUS Pushback

'Rabid Chick' Accused of Spewing Nasty Slur at Jewish Student in Video RAGES ... About Being Misgendered

Advertisement

Just UNREAL: American College Students SHOCKED to Learn Hamas Are the ACTUAL BAD GUYS in Video (Watch)

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: CENSORSHIP FEDERAL GOVERNMENT MEDIA NBC NEWS BIG TECH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Dude. NO: Chris Hayes Learns the Hard Way That Defending Bad Journalists Doing Bad Things is a BAD Idea
Sam J.
Nothing to See Here, Just Proof at Least 1 of the AP Photojournalists With Hamas is a RABID Anti-Semite
Sam J.
Concordia Student Accused of Calling Jewish Student a Slur Tries Picking a Fight with Gad Saad and LOL
Sam J.
Media SHOCKED After Trump Suggests a GOP President Could Use Justice Dept. to Go After Dems
Doug P.
Vice Media Workers Union Throws Fit After Company Announces Layoffs, Restructuring
Coucy
WaPo Columnist Explains Why Photojournalist Might Be Carrying a Grenade
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Dude. NO: Chris Hayes Learns the Hard Way That Defending Bad Journalists Doing Bad Things is a BAD Idea Sam J.
Advertisement