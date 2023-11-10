NBC Shaming Republicans for 'Fragmenting' Big Tech/Government Censorship Alliance Does NOT Go Well

NBC wants us to feel sorry for the federal agencies, Big Tech, election officials, and 'researchers' who worked together to 'thwart foreign propaganda' (aka fortify the election?) because APPARENTLY, big mean Republicans are attacking them so much they have fragmented.

Advertisement

No, really.

They're upset because it's not as easy as it once was for the government to control what is seen online.

Take a gander at this hot mess of dumb:

A once-robust alliance of federal agencies, tech companies, election officials and researchers that worked together to thwart foreign propaganda and disinformation has fragmented after years of sustained Republican attacks. https://t.co/6HV9PSrMpW — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 10, 2023

From NBC News:

“We’re having some interaction with social media companies,” Wray said. “But all of those interactions have changed fundamentally in the wake of the court rulings.” Wray didn’t elaborate, but sources familiar with the matter told NBC News that all the FBI’s interactions with tech platforms now have to be pre-approved and supervised by Justice Department lawyers. The FBI told the House Judiciary Committee that, since the court rulings, the bureau had discovered foreign influence campaigns on social media platforms but in some cases did not inform the companies about them because they were hamstrung by the new legal oversight, according to a congressional official. “This is the worst possible outcome in terms of the injunction,” said one U.S. official familiar with the matter. “The symbiotic relationship between the government and the social media companies has definitely been fractured.” The FBI declined to comment.

AWWW! Big Tech, and Big Gov can't work together anymore to control the narrative.

Shucky darn!

Ten reasons why the government should be able to censor Americans it doesn’t like — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) November 10, 2023

Imagine publishing this authoritarian propaganda after everything that has come out.



You are truly the enemy of the people.



Delete your state-run account. — Paul Hookem 🇺🇸 (@PaulHook_em) November 10, 2023

Sounds like government censorship with extra steps — Harrison Krank (@HarrisonKrank) November 10, 2023

“Yeah, we censored Americans and violated their first amendment rights, but it was for their own good.”



🤡🤡🤡🤡 — Matt Paulus 🇺🇸 (@mdpaulus) November 10, 2023

Sounds a lot like, 'Yeah, we shut down businesses, schools, churches, funerals, weddings, and life in general BUT it was for their own good.'

Still pissed? You should be.

***

Related:

Concordia Student Accused of Calling Jewish Student a Slur Tries Picking a Fight with Gad Saad and LOL

Jamaal Bowman Using TX Chemical Plant Explosion to Fearmonger Met with 'Alarmingly' HILARIOUS Pushback

'Rabid Chick' Accused of Spewing Nasty Slur at Jewish Student in Video RAGES ... About Being Misgendered

Advertisement

Just UNREAL: American College Students SHOCKED to Learn Hamas Are the ACTUAL BAD GUYS in Video (Watch)

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.