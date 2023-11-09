'Rabid Chick' Accused of Spewing Nasty Slur at Jewish Student in Video RAGES ... About Being Misgendered

User account @StopAntisemitism shared a video of a young woman (man, person?) at Concordia University allegedly calling a Jewish student a pretty nasty slur.

Here's the video in question:

Montreal, Canada - horrifying Jew hatred out of Concordia University as enraged woman screams “k*ke” at a Jewish student.



Recognize her? DM us! pic.twitter.com/7oNXkR3jom — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) November 8, 2023

What a sweetheart, eh? You just know she's/he's/they're a hoot at birthday parties and family gatherings. So much hate.

So much anger.

Welp, it looks like the young woman (man, whatever) in question who @StopAntisemitism was trying to locate has 'outed' herself/himself/themselves on Twitter. Now, we can neither confirm nor deny if 1) This person is indeed the screeching harpy in the video and 2) If she/he/it did indeed drop the slur BUT this exchange is something else.

It started here:

More rabid young chicks. I especially like how they comfort one another. Manson family vibes. https://t.co/pzjhUJKimA — Katya Sedgwick (@KatyaSedgwick) November 8, 2023

And she/he/they or whatever chimed in:

Rabid young chick? Nice try and misgendering me. Never said "k*ke". Go find the circulating videos that are NOT edited down and the context I provide. You're perp — Not today Satan (@H0rr0r101) November 9, 2023

We're not sure what videos she's/he's/they're talking about, but we don't see how you could edit something 'down' to make it look like she said what it looks like she said. Again, she's denying she said it but ... we weren't there.

And as you can likely imagine, it's not going over so hot for her on Twitter:

And if this is really you, you should be ashamed of yourself. Terrorist. — Jay Collinwood (@collinwood_j) November 9, 2023

Settle down there Miss. — Dru (@LAKingsDru) November 9, 2023

Eeek.

Heh.

the video clearly shows that is whats said — Danameisjames11 (@danameisjames11) November 9, 2023

We'll keep an eye on this and update as (and if) we learn more.

***

