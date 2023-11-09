Biden Gets Short With Peter Doocy Because He's NOT Trailing in Swing States,...
'Rabid Chick' Accused of Spewing Nasty Slur at Jewish Student in Video RAGES ... About Being Misgendered

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:25 PM on November 09, 2023
AngieArtist

User account @StopAntisemitism shared a video of a young woman (man, person?) at Concordia University allegedly calling a Jewish student a pretty nasty slur. 

Advertisement

Here's the video in question:

What a sweetheart, eh? You just know she's/he's/they're a hoot at birthday parties and family gatherings. So much hate.

So much anger.

Welp, it looks like the young woman (man, whatever) in question who @StopAntisemitism was trying to locate has 'outed' herself/himself/themselves on Twitter. Now, we can neither confirm nor deny if 1) This person is indeed the screeching harpy in the video and 2) If she/he/it did indeed drop the slur BUT this exchange is something else.

It started here:

And she/he/they or whatever chimed in:

We're not sure what videos she's/he's/they're talking about, but we don't see how you could edit something 'down' to make it look like she said what it looks like she said. Again, she's denying she said it but ... we weren't there.

And as you can likely imagine, it's not going over so hot for her on Twitter:

Just UNREAL: American College Students SHOCKED to Learn Hamas Are the ACTUAL BAD GUYS in Video (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Eeek.

Heh.

We'll keep an eye on this and update as (and if) we learn more.

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

