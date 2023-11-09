'He's RUINED This Country!' Reporter Has Trouble Finding Biden Fans in His 'Hometown'
HA! Megyn Kelly LESS Than Impressed with Nikki Haley's Cringe GIRL POWER Moment, Has Just 4 Words for Her

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:20 AM on November 09, 2023

We get it, Nikki Haley, you're a woman. And you want us to hear you roar or something ...  

In fact, you seem to make sure and remind us all about your sex every time you debate, do an interview, or push out pieces for your campaign. GIRL POWER, blah blah blah.

And yawn.

Case in point:

Alrighty.

She thought this was a comeback?

Weird.

Cringe.

Yikes.

Yup. This was bad.

Had the same reaction.

Twice.

It's really more like a Mom Joke gone wrong. Mom Jokes are worse than Dad Jokes because at least with a Dad Joke you expect to roll your eyes. With a Mom Joke, you're almost shocked to see something posted that's this cringe-worthy.

Embarrassing, not funny, not a boom.

Just cringe.

Megyn Kelly seems about as impressed with her post as the rest of us ... 

We liked Nikki a lot more when she was representing America at the UN and not taking any crap from other countries. This new, 'I'm a woman hear me roar' act is quite honestly beneath her ... in this editor's humble opinion.

Take it or leave it.

Heh.

***

