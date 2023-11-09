HA! Megyn Kelly LESS Than Impressed with Nikki Haley's Cringe GIRL POWER Moment, Has Just 4 Words for Her

We get it, Nikki Haley, you're a woman. And you want us to hear you roar or something ...

In fact, you seem to make sure and remind us all about your sex every time you debate, do an interview, or push out pieces for your campaign. GIRL POWER, blah blah blah.

Advertisement

And yawn.

Case in point:

Vivek, I wear heels. They're not for a fashion statement— they're for ammunition. — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) November 9, 2023

Alrighty.

She thought this was a comeback?

Weird.

Cringe.

Yikes.

That doesn’t even make sense — bedpost (@Cmin914725641) November 9, 2023

Ummmmmmmmmmm — Jessica O’Donnell 🏈 (@heckyessica) November 9, 2023

Yup. This was bad.

Had the same reaction.

Twice.

This is the "jerk store called" of political comebacks. — Kyle Beckley (@Kyle_Beckley) November 9, 2023

It's really more like a Mom Joke gone wrong. Mom Jokes are worse than Dad Jokes because at least with a Dad Joke you expect to roll your eyes. With a Mom Joke, you're almost shocked to see something posted that's this cringe-worthy.

Embarrassing, not funny, not a boom.

Just cringe.

Megyn Kelly seems about as impressed with her post as the rest of us ...

I don’t get it https://t.co/R8fZWAeVPY — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) November 9, 2023

We liked Nikki a lot more when she was representing America at the UN and not taking any crap from other countries. This new, 'I'm a woman hear me roar' act is quite honestly beneath her ... in this editor's humble opinion.

Take it or leave it.

Heh.

***

Related:

WATCH Ronna McDaniel's Face as Katie Pavlich Asks Her About Vivek Ramaswamy Absolutely NUKING Her

Dude, GO HOME, You're Drunk: Frank Luntz Calls Ronna McDaniel the GOP's Secret Weapon and HELLO Backfire

Obnoxious Trans-Activist Troll Finds Out What Happens When You FAFO and Call J.K. Rowling a LIAR

So ... About That Mouth-Breathing Nutjob Who Flipped Out on a Poll Greeter in VA, He's Got a History

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.