WATCH Ronna McDaniel's Face as Katie Pavlich Asks Her About Vivek Ramaswamy Absolutely NUKING Her

Watching this we ALMOST feel sorry for Ronna McDaniel.

Almost.

Vivek Ramaswamy didn't just drop Ronna McDaniel during the GOP debate last night, he trounced her. HE NUKED HER. We're honestly shocked there's anything left.

Advertisement

Watch:

I’m sick and tired of this Republican Establishment that has made us a party of losers. Where is the accountability for years of losing: 2018, 2020, 2022 and now last night? I’m calling on @GOPChairwoman to resign tonight. pic.twitter.com/8hxVqWGlwL — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) November 9, 2023

Katie Pavlich spoke with Ronna McDaniel about this EVISCERATION after the debate ...

Watch Ronna's face.

First on @townhallcom: RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel reacts to the third GOP presidential debate in Miami and a call from the stage for her to resign. pic.twitter.com/hNAFaa1Ua1 — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) November 9, 2023

K.

Katie handled this so well, just putting that out there.

Freaking resign Ronna! — Emmy Wolfe (@emmywolfe) November 9, 2023

Lay off on the lip injections Ronna! 🤮 — Proud Elephant 🇺🇸🦅 (@ProudElephantUS) November 9, 2023

They're a little ... puffy.

Ronna can join Michael Steele on MSNBC after she tanks a few more elections for the GOP.🤔🤔🤔 — James (@SarcasticNomad1) November 9, 2023

She absolutely needs to resign. — Barbara Matthews 🇺🇸🐊 (@barbarapagem) November 9, 2023

Maybe she could defend GOP electoral "success" during her tenure? — Jerry Bohl, Jr.🇺🇲🇮🇱 (@jr_bohl) November 9, 2023

We're not exactly holding our breath.

Perfect.

Because it's anything but fine.

And even Ronna knows it.

***

Related:

Dude, GO HOME, You're Drunk: Frank Luntz Calls Ronna McDaniel the GOP's Secret Weapon and HELLO Backfire

Obnoxious Trans-Activist Troll Finds Out What Happens When You FAFO and Call J.K. Rowling a LIAR

So ... About That Mouth-Breathing Nutjob Who Flipped Out on a Poll Greeter in VA, He's Got a History

BREAKING: Two Officers Due to be Fired Over the Leak of the Nashville Trans Shooter's Manifesto

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.