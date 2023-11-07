RedState's Jennifer Van Laar Goes SCORCHED EARTH on 'Animals' Responsible for CA Jewish...
Pro-Hamas Mob Burns Israeli Flags Along With Picture of Joe Biden

BREAKING: Two Officers Due to be Fired Over the Leak of the Nashville Trans Shooter's Manifesto

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:35 PM on November 07, 2023
AP Photo/John Amis

As Twitchy readers know, Steven Crowder dropped the Nashville Shooter's much-anticipated manifesto just yesterday, and once we all saw what was written about how she wanted to kill privileged 'crackers' it all started making sense as to why so many people in power wanted it hidden. Forget that it also showed she was mentally unwell which once again proves it's NOT THE GUN, but the bigger issue was, of course, all of racism and hate.

Advertisement

Things she was obviously told by Democrats, the Left, teachers via CRT, and the media.

Many of us wondered how Crowder found it and sadly it sounds like the people who made it possible will be losing their jobs.

Two cops.

Crazy right? The people who made sure Americans knew what really happened are the ones in trouble.

Welcome to 2023.

Yeah, we all know why they didn't release it.

If the manifesto had been politically convenient to the Left, they'd have dropped it within the hour of announcing it. But since it's not? They hid it and clearly intended to keep it hidden if they are firing police officers for leaking it.

That's common sense, yes.

But common sense isn't all that popular these days.

Our money is on 'continue the cover-up' ... we shall see.

***

