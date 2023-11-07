BREAKING: Two Officers Due to be Fired Over the Leak of the Nashville Trans Shooter's Manifesto

As Twitchy readers know, Steven Crowder dropped the Nashville Shooter's much-anticipated manifesto just yesterday, and once we all saw what was written about how she wanted to kill privileged 'crackers' it all started making sense as to why so many people in power wanted it hidden. Forget that it also showed she was mentally unwell which once again proves it's NOT THE GUN, but the bigger issue was, of course, all of racism and hate.

Advertisement

Things she was obviously told by Democrats, the Left, teachers via CRT, and the media.

Many of us wondered how Crowder found it and sadly it sounds like the people who made it possible will be losing their jobs.

Two cops.

BREAKING: I just got word that two officers are due to be fired over the the release of the #NashvilleManifesto pages.

Allegedly, the documents were sold by one of the officers.



Yesterday I said that I wanted to wait to report on the released pages because while it was a major… — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) November 7, 2023

Crazy right? The people who made sure Americans knew what really happened are the ones in trouble.

Welcome to 2023.

I think the question should be, why was it not released & what were the motives behind keeping it hidden.



Manifestos by other mass shooters are released almost instantaneously after incident happens.



Why not this one? After reading the pages released yesterday it’s obvious. — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) November 7, 2023

Yeah, we all know why they didn't release it.

If the manifesto had been politically convenient to the Left, they'd have dropped it within the hour of announcing it. But since it's not? They hid it and clearly intended to keep it hidden if they are firing police officers for leaking it.

The people refusing to release the manifesto are the ones who should be arrested. — Valkybob8030 MonsterMAGA (@Libturdcrusher) November 7, 2023

That's common sense, yes.

But common sense isn't all that popular these days.

Officers fired for chasing the truth? The real story is always hidden behind closed doors. It takes guts to sell the story everyone's afraid to tell.



Now, let's see if the mainstream will actually report the full scope or continue the cover-up — John (@johnEiid) November 7, 2023

Our money is on 'continue the cover-up' ... we shall see.

***

Related:

T.K.O! Joe Concha SCHOOLS Lefty Big Mouth Roland Martin Obsessively Trolling Him in Heated Back and Forth

Democrats' Post Listing Point-By-Point What they 'Stand For' this Election Day BACKFIRES Point-By-Point

Mehdi Hasan Learns the Hard Way That Even DEMOCRATS are Sick of Rashida Tlaib and Her Anti-Semitism

Who They Really ARE (They're SCARED) --> VA 'Man' Melts DOWN in Curse-Filled Tantrum at Poll Greeter

'Spelled MURDER Wrong': Guess How the Media is Covering CA Jewish Man Killed by a Pro-Palestine Protester

Advertisement

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.