Mehdi Hasan Learns the Hard Way That Even DEMOCRATS are Sick of Rashida Tlaib and Her Anti-Semitism

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:05 AM on November 07, 2023

You'd think Mehdi Hasan would have figured out how to read the room by NOW, especially when it comes to Rashida Tlaib and her dangerous, hateful, anti-Semitic propaganda but ... nope.

In fact, Hasan has busied himself with shaming Democrats who are condemning her and her rhetoric, even though they are right to do it.

If you're vilifying Israel to somehow defend what Hamas did to thousands of innocent men, women, children, and BABIES, you should ask yourself why, Mehdi.

Ouch.

But also, true.

Hamas propagandist.

Hamas sympathizer.

Terrorist apologist.

The list goes on and on.

Oh, and speaking of terrorist apologists, look who showed up to cheer Mehdi on:

Ok, that's just too damn funny.

Sam J.
Yup.

Fair point.

That's a big problem.

Indeed.

We're not sure how that works either BUT it is MSNBC.

Just sayin'.

***

