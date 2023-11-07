Mehdi Hasan Learns the Hard Way That Even DEMOCRATS are Sick of Rashida Tlaib and Her Anti-Semitism

You'd think Mehdi Hasan would have figured out how to read the room by NOW, especially when it comes to Rashida Tlaib and her dangerous, hateful, anti-Semitic propaganda but ... nope.

In fact, Hasan has busied himself with shaming Democrats who are condemning her and her rhetoric, even though they are right to do it.

If you’re a House Dem busy condemning your colleague Rashida Tlaib but have said nothing about House Republicans proposing a ban on Palestinians, or turning Gaza into a “parking lot”, or comparing Palestinian kids to Nazis, maybe you should ask yourself why.



Watch me & @AymanM: https://t.co/V5Hb1LcC4z — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) November 6, 2023

If you're vilifying Israel to somehow defend what Hamas did to thousands of innocent men, women, children, and BABIES, you should ask yourself why, Mehdi.

If you're an MSNBC anchor defending Rashida Tlaib, you are a Hamas propagandist. Not to mention just a very bad human being who deserves to be treated with contempt. https://t.co/xH6Wyq5LHE — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) November 7, 2023

Ouch.

But also, true.

Hamas propagandist.

Hamas sympathizer.

Terrorist apologist.

The list goes on and on.

Oh, and speaking of terrorist apologists, look who showed up to cheer Mehdi on:

🗣️Speak on it!! — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) November 6, 2023

Ok, that's just too damn funny.

And here we have a rare insight into where Mehdi gets his marching orders



Pay attention to who’s praising his disinformation and you’ll start seeing the full picture.



His supporters are Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, Cori Bush, and FireAlarm Bowman, all of whom continue to spread… — Mary Wu (@HouseOfWuReborn) November 6, 2023

Yup.

why should gay men want to import Pelestinians who hate us? you’re failng intersectionality. — Colin (@ColinLA) November 6, 2023

Fair point.

Hasan, this is old. Your buddy Nina Turner has used it already. There’s a big difference between Tlaib and everyone else in Congress; that is, that Tlaib uses Congress to influence foreign policy in favour of the enemies of the United States. That’s a big problem. — SR (@sterling_rauf) November 7, 2023

That's a big problem.

Indeed.

You mean the sitting member of congress that sympathizes and supports a terrorist group that vocally and repeatedly stated it wants to destroy Israel and then the US?



I think you're the one that should be asking yourself questions. — Aviram Jenik (@aviramj) November 6, 2023

Because hamas runs palestine... I'm not sure how come you have a slot on TV — Aristotle (@goLoko77) November 6, 2023

***

