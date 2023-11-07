'Spelled MURDER Wrong': Guess How the Media is Covering CA Jewish Man Killed by a Pro-Palestine Protester

A Jewish man in California named Paul Kessler has lost his life after an 'altercation' with pro-Palestine protesters. Kessler was struck in the head by a megaphone ...

BREAKING: Jewish man dies of injuries after being hit by pro-Palestinian protester near Los Angeles, local newspaper reports pic.twitter.com/xazxbSLDRC — BNO News (@BNONews) November 7, 2023

This is him:

This is a last photo of Paul Kessler who was murdered by a Hamas supporter in Los Angeles.



Please pray for him and his family. pic.twitter.com/OHliR4sB3T — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) November 7, 2023

The Sheriff's Office has since declared the death a homicide.

UPDATE: Sheriff's office says the death has been ruled a homicide. Investigation underway https://t.co/VWvXXgKciK — BNO News (@BNONews) November 7, 2023

Does that make this a hate crime? As we've said many, many, many times before (and we'll likely say it many, many, many more times) we are CERTAINLY not experts on this topic but gosh golly gee, this sure as heck looks a lot like a hate crime to us.

An anti-Semitic one at that.

Paging Rashida Tlaib. *cough cough*

Oh, and of course our pals in the media are doing what they do best, or WORST, depending on how you look at it.

An old Jewish man was just murdered by a pro-Palestine protestor in Los Angeles.



This is the current headline on NBC: pic.twitter.com/mpPrVGoUOX — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 7, 2023

Classy.

But it's not just NBC.

#BREAKING Elderly Jewish man dies after confrontation with pro-Palestinian protesters in Westlake Villagehttps://t.co/QfQD5Oy1uZ — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) November 7, 2023

Seems the media wants us to think they had a confrontation of some sort and THEN the guy just up and died. No mention of the fact the pro-Palestine protester hit him in the freakin' head. They just say he was 'injured'.

Always the same damn thing.

BREAKING: Lincoln dies after attending play — Donny Ferguson (donnyferguson.substack.com) (@DonnyFerguson) November 7, 2023

Ah, the exculpatory passive tense.



He just died! Dropped dead! Randomly!



Nothing to do with being bludgeoned by a Hamas supporter, eh? — Jason Bedrick 🇮🇱 (@JasonBedrick) November 7, 2023

Was it Covid? — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) November 7, 2023

We knew it! Freakin' COVID.

***

