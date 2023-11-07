'Spelled MURDER Wrong': Guess How the Media is Covering CA Jewish Man Killed by a Pro-Palestine Protester

Who They Really ARE (They're SCARED) --> VA 'Man' Melts DOWN in Curse-Filled...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:25 AM on November 07, 2023
Twitchy

A Jewish man in California named Paul Kessler has lost his life after an 'altercation' with pro-Palestine protesters. Kessler was struck in the head by a megaphone ... 

This is him:

The Sheriff's Office has since declared the death a homicide.

Does that make this a hate crime? As we've said many, many, many times before (and we'll likely say it many, many, many more times) we are CERTAINLY not experts on this topic but gosh golly gee, this sure as heck looks a lot like a hate crime to us.

An anti-Semitic one at that.

Paging Rashida Tlaib. *cough cough*

Oh, and of course our pals in the media are doing what they do best, or WORST, depending on how you look at it.

Classy.

But it's not just NBC.

Seems the media wants us to think they had a confrontation of some sort and THEN the guy just up and died. No mention of the fact the pro-Palestine protester hit him in the freakin' head. They just say he was 'injured'.

Always the same damn thing.

We knew it! Freakin' COVID.

***

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood?

