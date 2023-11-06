Look on Neil deGrasse Tyson's Face As Bill Maher Blasts Him for Placating Woke Ideology is EVERYTHING

Don't get us wrong, Bill Maher has been wrong about many, many, MANY things, but who among us hasn't enjoyed watching him figure out the Left is a hot mess and likely to get DECIMATED sooner than later over the past couple of years? Maher knows that being 'woke' is destroying his party.

We wouldn't say he's 'red-pilled,' he's just figured out he needs to hold the crazies on the Left accountable.

Like Neil deGrasse Tyson.

Watch this (and look at Neil's face, LOL):

“THESE PEOPLE ARE F**KING NUTS AND YOU SHOULD BE CALLING THEM OUT.”



Bill Maher blasts Neil deGrasse Tyson for placating to the Woke ideology instead of challenging it. pic.twitter.com/QDcOoB900G — Mythinformed (@MythinformedMKE) November 5, 2023

And that's a BOOM.

It's science, even.

It's great that Maher calls him out. But Tyson isn't just failing to confront wokeness; he's actively promoting it. https://t.co/Yghg6iVOIL — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) November 6, 2023

Neil clearly likes and supports 'woke'. He digs it.

Yup.

Maher is terrible on Trump, but great at calling out leftist elites that placate the Woke insanity. — Mythinformed (@MythinformedMKE) November 5, 2023

It’s a slippery slope, people might start to notice he’s not a particularly accomplished astrophysicist and ask why 😂 — Mark HK (@mlehmhk) November 6, 2023

He's more of a scientist than Bill Nye the Science Guy, yes? Maybe?

Two boomers sitting on the sinking Titanic while one argues with the other that they really should be changing course to avoid all these icebergs. — Neurotic Quixotic—One Love and Four Lights (@jabelincoln) November 6, 2023

What a great analogy for what is happening to the Democratic Party.

