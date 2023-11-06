Just Stop Oil Protestors Decided to Go After Another Famous Painting
Look on Neil deGrasse Tyson's Face As Bill Maher Blasts Him for Placating Woke Ideology is EVERYTHING

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:35 PM on November 06, 2023
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Don't get us wrong, Bill Maher has been wrong about many, many, MANY things, but who among us hasn't enjoyed watching him figure out the Left is a hot mess and likely to get DECIMATED sooner than later over the past couple of years? Maher knows that being 'woke' is destroying his party.

Advertisement

We wouldn't say he's 'red-pilled,' he's just figured out he needs to hold the crazies on the Left accountable.

Like Neil deGrasse Tyson.

Watch this (and look at Neil's face, LOL):

And that's a BOOM.

It's science, even.

Neil clearly likes and supports 'woke'. He digs it.

Yup.

He's more of a scientist than Bill Nye the Science Guy, yes? Maybe?

What a great analogy for what is happening to the Democratic Party.

***

