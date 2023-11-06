Wait, WHAT Did He Say? John Fetterman's Response When Heckled for Supporting Israel VERY Telling (Watch)

To be completely fair, we were pleasantly surprised by John Fetterman's response to Hamas attacking Israel, especially when so many Democrats are falling all over themselves to accuse Israel of genocide and simp for Hamas terrorists. Not to mention he was harassed for his take by a heckler...

Advertisement

But his response was very very telling.

John Fetterman was confronted by a protester at a campaign event last night for his support for Israel.



He responds to him by saying “The joke is on you. I had a stroke. I can’t fully understand what you are saying.” pic.twitter.com/XNDamAt4gp — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 6, 2023

We get that he's trying to be funny ... at least we hope so. If not, yikes.

Is he claiming he can't fully understand what the heckler is saying as an excuse to ignore him? If not, how the heck can he read various bills and vote on them? Did he just admit he honestly can't do the job?

See what we mean? Yikes.

I’ve said it before but Clifford Chen really needs to lose his medical license pic.twitter.com/TtPG8jY9gQ — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 6, 2023

Serio.

Or any doctor who clears politicians with questionable health (looking at you, Biden).

The Fetterman campaign lied: pic.twitter.com/BpV1dEunUj — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 6, 2023

A Democrat campaign lied?

SAY IT AIN'T SO.

They're usually so honest and upfront.

Omg — Kristin (@KiKi1185) November 6, 2023

Right?

BASED — Mitcha (@slavjew) November 6, 2023

Okay, if we're being fair, it was funny. But should he have admitted he can't understand when people talk to him?

PROBABLY not.

***

Related:

Ayanna Pressley DRAGGED Spectacularly for 'Miss Me With Your Thoughts and Prayers' Gun Grab Post

Eric Swalwell Served Up a Nice, Refreshing Glass of STFU Juice After Accusing Comer of 'Hiding Something'

HO-LEE CHIT: Steven Crowder Drops Part of Nashville Shooter's Manifesto and Guess We Know WHY They Hid It

Oct 7/Holocaust Denying TOOL Whines that Community Notes Kept Him From Monetizing His Anti-Semitic Posts

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.