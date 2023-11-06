Look on Neil deGrasse Tyson's Face As Bill Maher Blasts Him for Placating...
Wait, WHAT Did He Say? John Fetterman's Response When Heckled for Supporting Israel VERY Telling (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:25 PM on November 06, 2023
AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File

To be completely fair, we were pleasantly surprised by John Fetterman's response to Hamas attacking Israel, especially when so many Democrats are falling all over themselves to accuse Israel of genocide and simp for Hamas terrorists. Not to mention he was harassed for his take by a heckler... 

But his response was very very telling.

We get that he's trying to be funny ... at least we hope so. If not, yikes.

Is he claiming he can't fully understand what the heckler is saying as an excuse to ignore him? If not, how the heck can he read various bills and vote on them? Did he just admit he honestly can't do the job? 

See what we mean? Yikes.

Serio.

Or any doctor who clears politicians with questionable health (looking at you, Biden).

A Democrat campaign lied?

SAY IT AIN'T SO.

They're usually so honest and upfront.

Right?

Okay, if we're being fair, it was funny. But should he have admitted he can't understand when people talk to him?

