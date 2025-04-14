Senator Inspires Shot/Chaser About Criminal Illegals That Makes Dem 'Priorities' MADDENINGLY Clear

A criminal illegal alien has been sent back to El Salvador, and Politico, along with the AP and other media outlets continue to call him a "Maryland man" who was "wrongly deported."

Advertisement

During an event at the White House today, President Trump, along with Marco Rubio, Stephen Miller and others broke out the puppets and crayons to explain to the Dem activists in the press that the deportee was neither a "Maryland man" nor "wrongly deported."

The president of El Salvador made it clear that the deported illegal alien gang member in question will not be sent back to the U.S.:

El Salvadorian President Nayib Bukele tells reporters he will NOT return Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia to the U.S.



"Of course I'm not going to do it. The question is preposterous...You want us to go back to releasing criminals?...That's not going to happen." pic.twitter.com/5fXvwfCgqt — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 14, 2025

As usual, the Democrats are making their "priorities" abundantly clear.

Dem Sen. Chris Van Hollen was spotted doing that very thing in this "compare and contrast" example from @Greg_Price11:

When Rachel Morin, an actual Maryland mother was killed by an illegal gang member, the only thing Chris Van Hollen did was give a statement to a news outlet.



But when an illegal from El Salvador gets deported, he’s ready to fly down there to free his “constituent.” pic.twitter.com/jmDtzEAnIr — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 14, 2025

After Rachel Morin was murdered by a criminal illegal alien, Sen. Van Hollen issued a statement that basically blamed Republicans for not doing enough to secure the border (when Biden was president).

"My heart breaks for the Morin family," Sen. Chris Van Hollen told the Baltimore Sun after the arrest of 23-year-old illegal El Salvadorian migrant Victor Martinez Hernandez in connection to the murder of Rachel Morin, a Maryland mother of five. "The Morin family deserves more than words – they deserve action. There’s no doubt our immigration system is broken. That’s why I voted last month to move onto bipartisan legislation that would allow us to begin addressing our border security and comprehensive immigration reforms, but Republicans slammed the door shut."

Now that a citizen of El Salvador who the Trump administration says is a gang member who was in the U.S. illegally and has now been deported, Van Hollen appears determined to make sure he gets back into the country.

NEWS: Sen. Chris Van Hollen requested a meeting w/Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele this week to talk about MD father Kilmar Abrego Garcia's return.



"If Kilmar is not home by midweek – I plan to travel to El Salvador this week to check on his condition and discuss his release." pic.twitter.com/ykYhj83pKZ — Mikenzie Frost (@MikenzieFrost) April 14, 2025

Advertisement

Nobody fights to keep people in the country illegally quite like the Democrats.

Trump adviser Stephen Miller has one word for it:

Yep, that definitely sums up the Democrats on this issue.

The Senators priorities could not be more clear https://t.co/Pfj3OdgqHB — Grellsen (@Noontotell) April 14, 2025

Democrats love those illegal alien gang members. https://t.co/fycE1akc0X — Robert Myers 🇺🇸🇮🇱 🏴‍☠️🟦 (@Rondo2) April 14, 2025

And they couldn't possibly make that more clear.