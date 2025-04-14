Senator Inspires Shot/Chaser About Criminal Illegals That Makes Dem 'Priorities' MADDENINGLY Clear

Vaughn P. Drake, the Oldest Known Pearl Harbor Survivor, Dies at 106
Doug P. | 7:10 PM on April 14, 2025
Meme screenshot

A criminal illegal alien has been sent back to El Salvador, and Politico, along with the AP and other media outlets continue to call him a "Maryland man" who was "wrongly deported."

During an event at the White House today, President Trump, along with Marco Rubio, Stephen Miller and others broke out the puppets and crayons to explain to the Dem activists in the press that the deportee was neither a "Maryland man" nor "wrongly deported." 

The president of El Salvador made it clear that the deported illegal alien gang member in question will not be sent back to the U.S.:

As usual, the Democrats are making their "priorities" abundantly clear.

Dem Sen. Chris Van Hollen was spotted doing that very thing in this "compare and contrast" example from @Greg_Price11: 

After Rachel Morin was murdered by a criminal illegal alien, Sen. Van Hollen issued a statement that basically blamed Republicans for not doing enough to secure the border (when Biden was president). 

"My heart breaks for the Morin family," Sen. Chris Van Hollen told the Baltimore Sun after the arrest of 23-year-old illegal El Salvadorian migrant Victor Martinez Hernandez in connection to the murder of Rachel Morin, a Maryland mother of five. "The Morin family deserves more than words – they deserve action. There’s no doubt our immigration system is broken. That’s why I voted last month to move onto bipartisan legislation that would allow us to begin addressing our border security and comprehensive immigration reforms, but Republicans slammed the door shut."

Now that a citizen of El Salvador who the Trump administration says is a gang member who was in the U.S. illegally and has now been deported, Van Hollen appears determined to make sure he gets back into the country. 

Nobody fights to keep people in the country illegally quite like the Democrats.

Trump adviser Stephen Miller has one word for it:

Yep, that definitely sums up the Democrats on this issue.

And they couldn't possibly make that more clear. 

