NO 'MISTAKE'! Stephen Miller SHREDS Dem/Media Narrative About Deported Gang Member Libs Want Back

The Democrat and media narrative surrounding an illegal alien that's been deported to El Salvador is basically "the Trump administration made a mistake and removed somebody who isn't a gang member," allwhile the Left has been demanding his return to the U.S.

Today Trump adviser Stephen Miller took on some reporters outside the White House and the Dem narrative pushers in the press lost in a fast TKO.

Stephen Miller just deconstructed the entire media narrative surrounding that deported MS-13 gang member that liberals are demanding be returned home.



Here's how he completely turned the tables on these reporters 👇 pic.twitter.com/Z53rAtWqZY — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 14, 2025

The Supreme Court "CAN NOT" compel the United States to conduct diplomacy or foreign policy.



"He's in El Salvador, and that is his country of activity and citizenship. He is an illegal alien in the United States. He has no lawful right to be here!"



The lib media continues to peddle Dem talking points such as "he was in the country illegally but hadn't committed any crimes" which is as self-refuting as it gets.

But didn't a judge order him to be brought back to the United States?!



About the word "mistakenly" that appears in many stories:

The media knows exactly what they're doing.

"How do you know that he's a member of MS-13?!"



So often "journalists" just sound like they're legal council for illegal aliens.

