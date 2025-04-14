VIP
NO 'MISTAKE'! Stephen Miller SHREDS Dem/Media Narrative About Deported Gang Member Libs Want Back

Doug P. | 12:06 PM on April 14, 2025
gif

The Democrat and media narrative surrounding an illegal alien that's been deported to El Salvador is basically "the Trump administration made a mistake and removed somebody who isn't a gang member," allwhile the Left has been demanding his return to the U.S.

Today Trump adviser Stephen Miller took on some reporters outside the White House and the Dem narrative pushers in the press lost in a fast TKO. 

This is a master class on how to handle an activist media courtesy of our team at Townhall (@townhallcom). Watch:

The lib media continues to peddle Dem talking points such as "he was in the country illegally but hadn't committed any crimes" which is as self-refuting as it gets. 

About the word "mistakenly" that appears in many stories:

The media knows exactly what they're doing.

So often "journalists" just sound like they're legal council for illegal aliens.

Here's the whole Miller vs. media sparring match:

Boom goes the dynamite!

