Trump Posts Directive for DHS and ICE on What to Do About Mobs Throwing Bricks at Their Vehicles

Doug P. | 9:25 AM on July 12, 2025

Earlier this week there was an ICE raid at a California cannabis farm that employed many illegal aliens, including eight unaccompanied minors. Because protecting illegals is a top priority of the formerly "no one is above the law" Democrats, the "living wage NOW" lefties who are apparently fine with low wages for certain people had a fit. The officers were serving a warrant signed by a federal judge and at one point someone in the mob protesting the arrests appeared to fire a weapon in the direction of the officers. 

California Gov. Gavin Newsom later responded to criticism by insisting "we prosecute criminals that break child labor laws." Well, except in this case, because ICE had to do it. 

When the federal officers were leaving the scene, some who were in the mob pelted their cars with bricks and rocks, but they kept on moving: 

President Trump has seen enough of this and posted about what he wants to happen the next time these mobs throw rocks and bricks at federal officers: 

Yes, hold these people accountable.

And guess which side the formerly "no one is above the law" Democrats are on. 

*****

