Politico's Getting Ratioed Over Spin on 'Wrongly Deported Maryland Man'

President Trump, Marco Rubio, Stephen Miller and other members of this administration have spent a good portion of the day dunking on an activist media that's been pushing the Democrats' preferred narrative about the illegal alien who was deported to El Salvador.

Rubio put it this way:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio doesn't understand how the media can't grasp why Kilmar Abrego Garcias was deported:



"I don't understand what the confusion is. This individual is a citizen of El Salvador. He was illegally in the U.S., and was returned to his country...The… pic.twitter.com/bNl028JDdp — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 14, 2025

The media can't grasp it because they don't want to.

Another example of that came courtesy of Politico:

El Salvador won’t return wrongly deported Maryland man https://t.co/PxJ8oTcamz — POLITICO (@politico) April 14, 2025

Actually, Politico, he's an "El Salvador man" but don't stop trying to push that narrative!

He’s not a “Maryland man.” He’s an illegal. — Abigail Jackson 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) April 14, 2025

They call themselves "journalists" so why should they be expected to deal only in the facts?

Corrected Headline: El Salvador refuses to send El Salvadoran citizen being held in jail in El Salvador to the United States. — Suit Moose, Esq. (@SuitMooseEsq) April 14, 2025

Maryland man. Maryland man. Maryland man. 😂 They keep saying it like he’s your neighbor you bump into at Home Depot and not an illegal alien member of MS-13. https://t.co/tP6wsrBlHa — Chris Stigall (@ChrisStigall) April 14, 2025

Hack media's gonna hack media.

Hundreds of years after the fact, the left still refers to those who settled this land as invaders, but a criminal illegal alien is called a constituent. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) April 14, 2025

You spelled "illegal immigrant gang member" wrong. https://t.co/yJzQRHfFaT — RBe (@RBPundit) April 14, 2025

The dishonesty here is astounding. There was nothing wrong with deporting a citizen of another country. https://t.co/JQ02ZkepPA — Bo French (@BoFrenchTX) April 14, 2025

"Astounding dishonesty" is what they do best. Maybe Politico's still a little angry at the Trump White House for cutting off their USAID subscription gravy train.