Photos Show Extensive Damage to PA Governor’s Residence
Bezos' Cosmic Clumsy: Majorly Faceplants Greeting Fiancee After Her Return to Earth With...
Heartbreak on the Hudson: FAA Shuts Down Helicopter Company Behind Deadly NYC Crash
Ellison's Child Nutrition 'Oopsie': Brags About Busting Fraudsters, Whispers Sweet Nothing...
Good Work, Media! Possible 'Intruder' Arrested Outside UnitedHealthcare Headquarters
Cleaning House: Arizona to Purge 50,000 Noncitizens From Voter Rolls Following Lawsuit
'She Can't Get Away From Him!' Who Chose This Walk-Out Song for Mich....
VIP
AOC Explains Why Illegals Shouldn't File Taxes and It's All TRUMP'S FAULT
Stephen Miller Takes Liberal Liars in the Media to School
YIKES: Ford Exec Attacks Elderly Plane Passengers Using Wheelchairs for Watching Fox News...
Janet Yellen's Claim About Trump's Manufacturing 'Pipe Dream' Aged Horribly In an HOUR
Aim for the Queen You Best Not MISS: Eric Swalwell Tries Dunking on...
HA! Trans Activist Claims Science Is on 'HER' Side and Even the MSNBC...
NO 'MISTAKE'! Stephen Miller SHREDS Dem/Media Narrative About Deported Gang Member Libs Wa...

Politico's Getting Ratioed Over Spin on 'Wrongly Deported Maryland Man'

Doug P. | 4:10 PM on April 14, 2025
Journalism meme

President Trump, Marco Rubio, Stephen Miller and other members of this administration have spent a good portion of the day dunking on an activist media that's been pushing the Democrats' preferred narrative about the illegal alien who was deported to El Salvador. 

Advertisement

Rubio put it this way:

The media can't grasp it because they don't want to.

Another example of that came courtesy of Politico:

Actually, Politico, he's an "El Salvador man" but don't stop trying to push that narrative!

They call themselves "journalists" so why should they be expected to deal only in the facts? 

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Hack media's gonna hack media.

"Astounding dishonesty" is what they do best. Maybe Politico's still a little angry at the Trump White House for cutting off their USAID subscription gravy train.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
YIKES: Ford Exec Attacks Elderly Plane Passengers Using Wheelchairs for Watching Fox News (Screenshots)
Sam J.
Bezos' Cosmic Clumsy: Majorly Faceplants Greeting Fiancee After Her Return to Earth With All Female Crew
justmindy
Heartbreak on the Hudson: FAA Shuts Down Helicopter Company Behind Deadly NYC Crash
Amy Curtis
Ellison's Child Nutrition 'Oopsie': Brags About Busting Fraudsters, Whispers Sweet Nothings to Their Pals
justmindy
Good Work, Media! Possible 'Intruder' Arrested Outside UnitedHealthcare Headquarters
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement