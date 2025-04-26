Susan Rice Goes on a Rant About White Male Christian Cisgender Macho MAGA Men

Hello, Gaslight! Democrat Jason Crow Earns EPIC Ratio for Lying About What His...
Brett T. | 8:30 PM on April 26, 2025

As Twitchy was happy to report Friday, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth sent all committee members on DOD advisory committees packing, including Susan Rice. We had thought Rice had been purged from the U.S. government after President Donald Trump's inauguration, but apparently she was still hanging around. 

Rice went on a podcast to declare that DEI has been used as a slur … which it is, and Hegseth is serious about rooting out DEI from the military and focusing on merit and lethality. Rice apparently thinks Hegseth is dumb as a rock but still managed to be confirmed because he's a straight white man.

We were assured he was just an alcoholic white nationalist Fox News host.

Rice has been keeping a low profile. After Joe Biden's inauguration in 2021, we heard that she burned sage to cleanse her office, which had been occupied by Stephen Miller. Now Miller's back and Rice is gone … finally.

Never forget when Rice went on all five Sunday morning news programs to say that Benghazi had been incited by a YouTube video.

