Susan Rice Goes on a Rant About White Male Christian Cisgender Macho MAGA Men

As Twitchy was happy to report Friday, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth sent all committee members on DOD advisory committees packing, including Susan Rice. We had thought Rice had been purged from the U.S. government after President Donald Trump's inauguration, but apparently she was still hanging around.

Rice went on a podcast to declare that DEI has been used as a slur … which it is, and Hegseth is serious about rooting out DEI from the military and focusing on merit and lethality. Rice apparently thinks Hegseth is dumb as a rock but still managed to be confirmed because he's a straight white man.

Susie Rice is REALLY upset after she got ousted from the DoD.



Now she's going on irrelevant podcasts to complain about Pete Hegseth.



Her departure from our Defense Department is one of the best actions taken by Pete Hegseth. pic.twitter.com/YZHu1ZdsNY — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) April 25, 2025

Susan Rice rants about Pete Hegseth while defending DEI.



“If you’re a white male Christian cis-gender macho MAGA man you can be as dumb as a rock and be deemed qualified to serve as Secretary of Defense.”



pic.twitter.com/cQav3XkM0v — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 26, 2025

Her use of the slur “cisgender” shows she is fully controlled by the woke mind virus — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 26, 2025

I assumed she would have realized she was no longer involved. — @amuse (@amuse) April 25, 2025

She has no right to stay on the board. She has no right to security clearance. Our country is safer with her gone. — Kate (@kate_p45) April 25, 2025

This is what I voted for — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) April 25, 2025

This interview occurred two days prior to her being ousted. I am more than glad to see her kicked off of the Defense Policy Board Advisory Committee. Now Pete just needs to make sure she's not still holding any security clearances. @PeteHegseth — brianh76 in AZ (@howar56608) April 25, 2025

Hegseth is a Princeton Grad and a veteran. He got into Princeton despite DEI. He has served in the military for about 11 years. Outside of the military he primarily worked on veteran affairs efforts. The man is a red blooded American that is ready to die for our country. — Matt Nachtrab (@MattNachtrab) April 25, 2025

We were assured he was just an alcoholic white nationalist Fox News host.

Im amazed it took this long for her to get fired — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) April 25, 2025

What the h*** was she doing working in the Dept of Defense?



That’s insane, she never should have been back in government. Terminate any security clearance she might have… — rmack2x (@rmack2x) April 26, 2025

She’s the worst of the worst, a traitorous, corrupt, sociopathic criminal.



America is being destroyed from within. — Second Chance (@SC39704832) April 26, 2025

She is lucky not to be in a jail now. What is she complaining about? — Kevin Teng (@KT17555) April 25, 2025

She should have been booted about 12:01PM on January 20th. — Steve Keating (@LeadToday) April 25, 2025

Rice has been keeping a low profile. After Joe Biden's inauguration in 2021, we heard that she burned sage to cleanse her office, which had been occupied by Stephen Miller. Now Miller's back and Rice is gone … finally.

Never forget when Rice went on all five Sunday morning news programs to say that Benghazi had been incited by a YouTube video.

