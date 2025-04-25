Pete Hegseth Shows Susan Rice and OTHER Deep State Swamp Creatures the DOOR and It's Simply GLORIOUS

Pete Hegseth isn't making any friends.

And that's why WE ADORE THIS MAN.

No wonder Democrats are wetting themselves over this guy, he's just getting it done ... whether they like it or not. For example, we learned earlier that Susan Rice was still a Department of Defense advisory committee member.

Yeah, we made the same face.

How the HECK did that happen?

Welp, it's not happening anymore ...

🚨BREAKING NEWS🚨



Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has ended the service of all committee members on DOD advisory committees.



This would include the seat held by Susan Rice.



Hegseth thanked the members for their work but said changes are needed to align with the department’s new… pic.twitter.com/PdQUuFKOoU — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) April 25, 2025

Post continues:

... goals and to use resources more effectively.

We hope Susan didn't let the door hit her where the good Lord split her on the way out.

This is exactly why they want Hegseth gone. — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) April 25, 2025

They fear people they can't control, which is ultimately the real reason they hate Trump so much.

Good f-ing riddance and about time — Larry Sellers (@larry_sell38385) April 25, 2025

Pretty sure it's safe to say nobody will miss Rice ... not even a little bit.

Not three days after Susan Rice's position in DOD went viral Hegseth put a stop to it. Perhaps this was already in the works. All those advisory committee folks had best have their security clearance revoked. — Betrayed 2 (@nicholsjoanna16) April 25, 2025

But then, who will leak big stories to the leftist media?

Ahem.

Bigly.

