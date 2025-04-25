Outrage Over George Santos' Sentence Sparks Massive Calls for Trump Pardon
Pete Hegseth Shows Susan Rice and OTHER Deep State Swamp Creatures the DOOR and It's Simply GLORIOUS

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:45 PM on April 25, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File

Pete Hegseth isn't making any friends.

And that's why WE ADORE THIS MAN.

No wonder Democrats are wetting themselves over this guy, he's just getting it done ... whether they like it or not. For example, we learned earlier that Susan Rice was still a Department of Defense advisory committee member.

Yeah, we made the same face.

How the HECK did that happen?

Welp, it's not happening anymore ... 

Post continues:

... goals and to use resources more effectively.

We hope Susan didn't let the door hit her where the good Lord split her on the way out.

They fear people they can't control, which is ultimately the real reason they hate Trump so much.

Pretty sure it's safe to say nobody will miss Rice ... not even a little bit.

But then, who will leak big stories to the leftist media?

Ahem.

Bigly.

============================================================

