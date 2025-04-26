County Attorney Requiring Prosecutors to Consider Race When Offering Plea Deals

Hey everyone, check it out. The district attorney who refused to charge a man who'd done $21,000 damage to six Teslas is back in the news.

Meet a Minnesota District Attorney Mary Moriarty, this is the woman who is refusing to prosecute a man for keying 6 Tesla's. pic.twitter.com/sNaGEoBTH3 — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) April 22, 2025

Advertisement

Mary Moriarty doesn’t uphold the law, she weaponizes it. And that makes her not just unfit for office, but a threat to every law-abiding American in Minnesota. — MAG🔫1775🇺🇸 (@Mar50cC5O) April 22, 2025

As it turned out, Moriarty charged a woman on the same day with keying a car:

NEWS: After deciding to not charge 33-year-old Dylan Adams for allegedly vandalizing six Teslas and causing over $21,000 in damage, Minneapolis County Attorney Mary Moriarty, on the same day, charged a 19-year-old woman with no record with a first-degree felony for keying one car… pic.twitter.com/nnS6UnE48b — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) April 25, 2025

This case now looks even worse than before. When we first found out this guy wouldn't be charged, at least people could argue abstractly in favor of the grace of diversion



But he only got that grace bc he is a leftist. The DA didn't offer that grace to a non-political prisoner https://t.co/70mazkHo8H — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) April 26, 2025

Did we mention that Dylan Adams was a member of Gov. Tim Walz's administration, working as a fiscal policy analyst in Minnesota’s Department of Human Services?

The New York Post reports:

And now local reporters have learned that, on the same day she announced the Adams diversion, Moriarty charged a 19-year-old woman — with no prior criminal record — with a first-degree felony for keying one car, belonging to a White Castle co-worker, and causing just $7,000 in damages. To paraphrase: For Moriarty’s Democratic friends, anything; for teenaged fast-food workers, the law. The report on Moriarty’s hypocrisy was startling in that it came from the reliably leftist Minneapolis Star Tribune, in a story that rehashed the many, many lowlights of Moriarty’s brief career as county prosecutor

We all know that Mary Moriarty is a horrible person, but now there's even more news. Local news reports that Moriarty is requiring judges to take into account a person's "racial identity" when seeking a plea deal.

🚨 BREAKING: Soros-backed Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty is now requiring prosecutors to consider race when offering plea deals.



These liberal activist prosecutors are completely out of control. pic.twitter.com/mpjntiQztE — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) April 25, 2025

As we recently reported, U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced that "white men are going to be treated a lot tougher by judges from Tuesday, compared to other groups." How is any of this allowed?

@HarmeetKDhillon Something to look at? Using race to, in part, determine the quality of the deals between the state and defendants — Audeamus, J.D. (@RegalCathedral) April 26, 2025

This is institutional racism. By definition. — NorthernMags (@NorthernMags) April 25, 2025

Unconstitutional — Baruch L.M. (@Elder_Barry_) April 26, 2025

This is illegal in the United States. — desertatomic (@desertatomic) April 26, 2025

The DOJ should investigate her for violating the Civil Rights Act. — Diana Hawkins (@HawkinsDia15722) April 26, 2025

This is the definition of racism — Tom Heston MD (@tomhestonmd) April 26, 2025

Advertisement

Did a spaceship come down and replace normal people with pod people? — Amy Nicholas (@ANicholas777) April 26, 2025

The newscaster described the policy as "very controversial," which is a nice way to say unconstitutional. We need to get Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet K. Dhillon on this immediately.

***