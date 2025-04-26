County Attorney Requiring Prosecutors to Consider Race When Offering Plea Deals

VIP
Social Worker Has Absolute Meltdown Over Student Loans
Brett T. | 9:30 PM on April 26, 2025
Ryan Long and Danny Polishchuk

Hey everyone, check it out. The district attorney who refused to charge a man who'd done $21,000 damage to six Teslas is back in the news.

As it turned out, Moriarty charged a woman on the same day with keying a car:

Did we mention that Dylan Adams was a member of Gov. Tim Walz's administration, working as a fiscal policy analyst in Minnesota’s Department of Human Services?

The New York Post reports:

And now local reporters have learned that, on the same day she announced the Adams diversion, Moriarty charged a 19-year-old woman — with no prior criminal record — with a first-degree felony for keying one car, belonging to a White Castle co-worker, and causing just $7,000 in damages.

To paraphrase: For Moriarty’s Democratic friends, anything; for teenaged fast-food workers, the law.

The report on Moriarty’s hypocrisy was startling in that it came from the reliably leftist Minneapolis Star Tribune, in a story that rehashed the many, many lowlights of Moriarty’s brief career as county prosecutor

We all know that Mary Moriarty is a horrible person, but now there's even more news. Local news reports that Moriarty is requiring judges to take into account a person's "racial identity" when seeking a plea deal.

As we recently reported, U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced that "white men are going to be treated a lot tougher by judges from Tuesday, compared to other groups." How is any of this allowed?

The newscaster described the policy as "very controversial," which is a nice way to say unconstitutional. We need to get Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet K. Dhillon on this immediately.

