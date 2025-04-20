Monkey Say, Monkey Do: One of Tim Walz's Minnesota State Employees Caught Vandalizing Teslas

So Much for 'Minnesota Nice': Check Out the Vile Bumper Stickers on This...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 2:30 PM on April 20, 2025
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Everyone in Gen X or older remembers some of the classic anti-drug PSAs from the 1980s, including celebrities adopting Nancy Reagan's 'Just Say No' slogan and the masterpiece of 'This is your brain ... this is your brain on drugs.' 

But of all of the ads from the decade designed to make kids avoid experimenting with drugs, maybe none was more memorable than 'I learned it by watching you.'

We look back and laugh at this public service announcement today for the hammy acting (and the dad, of course, continually cutting his son off as he demands, 'Answer me!') 

But the thing is, it was an effective ad because it touched on the truth of modeled behavior and its outcomes. 

People, especially children, will repeat the behavior that they see in those they look up to. And, as we all know, Democrats LOVE to make the comparison that they are the parents who know better, and we are all their helpless little children. 

So, it can hardly come as a surprise after Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has spent weeks demonizing Tesla that this week, an employee of his own administration joined the ranks of Tesla vandals across the country. 

From The New York Post

A Minnesota state employee was reportedly busted for allegedly causing approximately $20,000 in damage while vandalizing Teslas — just weeks after failed vice presidential candidate and Gov. Tim Walz publicly mocked the electric car company’s falling stock.

Dylan Bryan Adams, a 33-year-old fiscal policy analyst for the North Star State, was arrested on suspicion of keying multiple Teslas in Minneapolis while out walking his dog in an act of destruction caught on vehicle surveillance, according to a Minnesota-based crime watch account.

Adams, who works for Minnesota’s Department of Human Services, is not a political appointee in Walz’s administration, a spokesperson for the governor told The Post Friday night.

Oh, isn't that cute? The Walz administration is trying to distance itself from the monster it created. 

Sorry. You don't get off that easy, Tampon Timmy. 

While there are 40,000 employees in the Minnesota state government, and Walz cannot be held accountable for the actions of all of them, when the case involves an employee DIRECTLY modeling the actions that Walz giddily has been encouraging, the governor doesn't get to wash his hands of the crime. 

Absolutely ... wait, what was that last part? LOL. 

(We had almost forgotten about Walz and his weird horse fetish.)

We'd almost be willing to give Walz (or other Democrats) a shred of benefit of the doubt on Tesla vandalism if anyone can ever show us a clip of him denouncing that violence. 

We're still waiting ...

Of course, he is. That's why he won't denounce it. He thinks it's awesome that his constituents -- and now employees --do this. 

And that is not a new thing for Walz. We remember how he happily let domestic terrorists burn Minneapolis during the 'Summer of Love.'

Naturally, you won't hear about this case, nor the correlation, on CNN, which insists that violent extremism 'only exists on the right.'

Oops. 

We wonder if CNN will send a reporter up to Minneapolis to ask Walz about this employee in his government. 

Sorry, just kidding. 

Local media probably won't demand any answers from Walz either for his incitement to violence. 

Shocking. But ... not shocking. 

It's also fun to play the 'What if a Trump supporter did it?' game. 

You know what they say. If the left didn't have double standards, they'd have none at all. 

The New York Post has not revealed the extent of the charges against Adams, but if the damage was as high as the article claims, $20,000, that would necessitate at least one felony charge, if not more. 

We know it won't happen, but true justice would be Walz having to face some charges of his own, not just the state employee. 

After all, as the old '80s ad said, 'I learned it by watching you.'

Editor's Note: Leftist domestic terrorists are fire-bombing Tesla dealerships and harassing owners across the country. They must face justice.


MINNESOTA TESLA VANDALISM VIOLENCE TIM WALZ

