Nero May Have Fiddled but Gwen Walz Took Strong Whiffs While Her City Burned

justmindy
justmindy  |  4:45 PM on August 06, 2024
AP Photo/Nabil al-Jurani

Her husband has been the running mate of Kamala Harris for a few hours and already, we are discovering just how weird the couple Walz really are. Apparently, Gwen Walz loves the smell of people's lives and businesses burning to the ground. Ok, Nero!

Most people would have been horrified to smell a city up in smoke, but not Gwen. She was soaking it all in.

It was bad enough people lost property and livelihoods, but many people lost their very lives! Gwen was making sure to keep the windows open to get the full experience. Mam, seek therapy.

So, Kamala's step daughter raised millions for Gaza and Walz's daughter transmitted secret plans of the National Guard to rioters. Are Democrats sure these are the families we want running the country?

They see the commoners fighting as entertainment. It's a real life movie for them. The elites all laugh at the normals just trying to get by and turning on each other. 

Even his wife is an awful person.

A normal reaction would be closing the windows and falling to your knees in prayer for your state. Gwen is far from normal.  

Tags: FIRE MINNESOTA FIRE AND FURY GEORGE FLOYD TIM WALZ

