Nero May Have Fiddled but Gwen Walz Took Strong Whiffs While Her City Burned

Her husband has been the running mate of Kamala Harris for a few hours and already, we are discovering just how weird the couple Walz really are. Apparently, Gwen Walz loves the smell of people's lives and businesses burning to the ground. Ok, Nero!
This clip of Minnesota First Lady Gwen Walz is making the rounds.— Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) August 6, 2024
Her reflection on the 2020 riots:
“I could smell the burning tires…I kept the windows open as long as I could because I felt like that was such a touchstone of what was happening."
pic.twitter.com/YcxgFIi5QN
Most people would have been horrified to smell a city up in smoke, but not Gwen. She was soaking it all in.
At least 19 people died during the riots following the death of George Floyd and Gov. Tim Walz's wife Gwen left the window open so she could smell Minneapolis burning as though it were a bottle of fine chardonnay. Unbelievable.— Brian Doherty (@BDOH) August 6, 2024
It was bad enough people lost property and livelihoods, but many people lost their very lives! Gwen was making sure to keep the windows open to get the full experience. Mam, seek therapy.
While Gwen was doing that, his daughter was telling rioters that the National Guard wasn’t going to be deployed and that they were free to keep burning buildings. pic.twitter.com/6Gvw8q0fYb— Nick Majerus (@njmajerus) August 6, 2024
So, Kamala's step daughter raised millions for Gaza and Walz's daughter transmitted secret plans of the National Guard to rioters. Are Democrats sure these are the families we want running the country?
Bet she lost NOTHING while 1000s of people's lives (especially Black lives) were destroyed. That's not white privilege that's narcissist privilege.— BnCanceld (@uknowwhy222) August 6, 2024
"I wanted to smell people's small businesses burning to the ground." is going to be a fun one. https://t.co/vlS5ypu3t8— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 6, 2024
Yikes. https://t.co/gdwGlYu16Q— GayPatriot (@GayPatriot) August 6, 2024
These people have a strange bystander posture toward things that happened on their watch, while they tout the benefits of big government. It's odd. https://t.co/6r0L7ZdNtZ— Boo (@IzaBooboo) August 6, 2024
They see the commoners fighting as entertainment. It's a real life movie for them. The elites all laugh at the normals just trying to get by and turning on each other.
The "Walz doesn't hurt or help Kamala" takes might be slightly undercooked. https://t.co/pYBTP6xyEr— Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) August 6, 2024
Kamala Harris’ first big policy decision as a presidential candidate was her VP, and she made the worst possible choice. https://t.co/voyhb1mLZ4— Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) August 6, 2024
Even his wife is an awful person.
These people hate our country https://t.co/IKI2On81vn— Ed (@EDinCali) August 6, 2024
Expiate your white guilt by huffing burnt rubber chemicals! 60% of the time, it works every time. https://t.co/tB5UzLE59T— G.S. Quay (@hemingquay) August 6, 2024
very not relatable! beyond weird. https://t.co/XQdSvIx7di— kaitlin (@thefactualprep) August 6, 2024
A normal reaction would be closing the windows and falling to your knees in prayer for your state. Gwen is far from normal.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member